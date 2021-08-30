 Skip to main content
Amherst bicyclist dies after he is struck by a vehicle Sunday evening
A 57-year-old Amherst man died after his bicycle was struck by a vehicle shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday on Longmeadow Road near Windermere Boulevard in Eggertsville, Amherst Police reported.

Police said the man sustained multiple head and back injuries when he was struck by a 2018 Chevrolet driven by an 84-year-old Buffalo woman. He was transported by Twin City Ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he died. His name was not immediately released. 

He was the second bicyclist to die from an accident in Amherst in less than a week. Williamsville North High School student Gurjot Kaur, 17, died Wednesday, nine days after she was struck by a vehicle Aug. 16 on Maple Road near Troy Del Way.

An investigation is continuing. No charges have been filed at this time, police said. Anyone with information or video regarding the accident is asked to call 689-1311.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

