Amherst approves Delta Sonic warehouse opposed by neighbors

A planned Delta Sonic warehouse opposed by a group of neighbors received a key initial approval Tuesday from the Amherst Town Board.

Board members voted 4-1, with Deborah Bruch Bucki the only no vote, to amend the town's comprehensive plan to make way for a proposed 108,000-square-foot storage and production building at 4252-4256 Ridge Lea Road.

Meyer Road homeowners raised concerns about the project size and the potential use of hazardous chemicals at the 15-acre property in the Amherst Commerce Center. Supervisor Brian Kulpa had tried to address their objections in an online meeting and toured a similar Delta Sonic facility in Buffalo.

Benderson Development Co., which owns Delta Sonic, said materials used and stored at the site, including those used in the soap-blending process, are safe. The new facility would consolidate Delta Sonic operations from throughout the area.

The project still requires a change to research and development and general industrial zoning from the Town Board, a special use permit from the town's Zoning Board of Appeals and site plan review from the town Planning Board.

