Amherst appoints first female police captain

Amherst police have appointed the first female captain in the department's nearly 100-year history.

Police Capt. Tracy S. Martin was promoted from lieutenant, effective last week, the department announced Tuesday. Her new responsibilities include overseeing the patrol division's night shift.

Martin, an Amherst native, joined the department as a police officer in 1999 and was promoted to lieutenant in 2011. Her duties have included patrol supervisor and supervisor of the crime scene evidence unit, the crisis intervention team and the Citizens Police Academy.

She is one of 14 women serving in the 154-officer department, which was formed in 1923.

"It's an amazing honor," Martin told The Buffalo News. "I'm extremely excited, believe me."

Martin's promotion is one of a number of personnel moves made in the department following the recent retirements of Police Chief John C. Askey and Assistant Chief Charles Cohen. This includes Detective Capt. Scott P. Chamberlin's appointment as police chief and Capt. Michael J. Camilleri's promotion to assistant police chief.

[AMHERST POLICE, NY] -- Amherst Police Department is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Lt. Tracy S. Martin to the rank of Captain. With this promotion, Captain Martin has the distinguished honor of being the first female Police Captain in the history of the APD. pic.twitter.com/BfjsGvG1BH — Amherst Police NY 🚔 (@amherstpoliceny) June 15, 2021

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.