You’d think they were talking across town and had been friends for years.

Juiliette Mueller and Vika Kucher talk every Saturday via Zoom. They catch up on the week’s happenings and find out what might be coming up next week.

Call them modern-day pen pals. Juliette, 16, is from Amherst, and Vika, 14, lives in Ukraine.

They had a lot to talk about Saturday. Last week was a momentous week in Ukraine. President Joe Biden visited Kyiv on Monday, and Friday marked a year since Russia invaded Ukraine. Since then, the country has seen thousands of civilians and soldiers killed.

Millions in Ukraine fled to other countries, but Vika and her family stayed in western Ukraine.

The girls started talking remotely last June. The friendship is through a program by ENGin, a nonprofit that links youth in Ukraine who want to practice and improve their English with those who are willing to talk with them for a cross-cultural connection.

Juliette and Vika talk about whatever comes up.

Saturday Vika told Juliette about an app on her phone. It tracks air raids and incoming missiles. And at the end of the day, the app shows which areas in Ukraine got bombed, and the number of times.

If she’s at school for the air raid, parents come and pick up their children. And if the attack is close by, students and teachers run into a bomb shelter in the basement.

“I think she’s very brave because I know I would be very scared,” said Juliette, who is a junior at the Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart.

But they don’t always talk about the war.

“For Juliette, this is a way to bring peace to a place that was wracked by war and fear,” said Bridget McGuinness, a campus minister at Sacred Heart. “Juliette is an example of ways in which we underestimate the value of heart to heart connection in our world.”

The first few weeks, Juliette said, "it was a bit difficult, because she definitely had a lower level of speaking English than she does now."

But the awkwardness and formal conversation is more relaxed now.

They have learned about schools in each of their countries. Vika now learns in person in school for three weeks and remotely one week.

She lives in Khmelnytskyi, a medium-sized city with one of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants.

Vika tells Juliette about the Ukrainian food she likes, while Juiliette talks about American cuisine.

“Whenever we talk about any topic, she’s telling me what she knows from Ukraine, and I’m telling her what I know from America,” Juliette said. “I’m learning a lot about how things in Ukraine work.”

Juliette takes Spanish in school and is trying to learn German on her own. Vika has taken formal English in school, and is taking Turkish now.

There was just one time that Vika missed their hourlong chats, because she was in her basement during an air raid.

“That kind of scared me a little. I was freaking out to my mom about it. I thought, like, that she died or she got hurt,” Juliette said.

Both girls like politics – Juliette is interested in international law, international affairs and working at the United Nations. Her dream job is to work at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, investigating war crimes. Their conversation Saturday included Belarus and Israel.

Vika tells Juliette about Ukrainian and Russian history.

“She tells me funny stories about how Ukrainians can understand Russian, but Russians can’t understand Ukrainians,” Juliette said.

Vika doesn’t like Russians, and she hates Russian President Vladimir Putin, Juliette said.

The start of the war was scary, Vika said, and her life changed a lot. She misses going to shops, and hopes to travel again to Odessa, a city her father loves on the shores of the Black Sea.

“I miss my family going to Odessa, that is a city that is beautiful,” she said.

“I hope that the war ends soon and that you're able to do all these things that you want to do and that your mother wants to do and I hope you can return to Odessa because it sounds like a really nice city,” Juliette told Vika Saturday.

Still, Vika has hope.

“She’s very confident that she’ll stay safe and that the war will be over before Russians manage to come to her city,” Juliette said.

And just as her president has pleaded for assistance, Vika wants other countries to help hers.

“I want America, maybe all countries, to help Ukraine. I want it because we really need to fight with Russia. I want the bad people to leave there in the eastern part of Ukraine,” Vika said.