 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amherst agrees to slash value of Boulevard Mall by 59%
0 comments
top story

Amherst agrees to slash value of Boulevard Mall by 59%

Support this work for $1 a month
Boulevard Mall Assessment Reduction

Empty stores at the Boulevard Mall on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The Town of Amherst agreed to slash the mall's value by 59% in response to a challenge by owner Douglas Jemal that cited the mall's weakened economic prospects.

 Robert Kirkham

The Town of Amherst has lowered the value of the Boulevard Mall by 59% to settle a challenge brought by property owner Douglas Jemal and to reflect the mall's weakened financial position.

Town Assessor David C. Marrano has agreed to reduce the mall's fair market value to $13.48 million, from its current value of $32.97 million, for the 2021-22 tax year, said Peter Allen Weinmann, Jemal's attorney. The mall's assessed value for tax purposes would fall from $30 million to $11.9 million.

As part of the settlement, Jemal agreed to drop its challenge of the mall's value for the 2020-21 tax year, Weinmann said. Because Jemal is not seeking a refund of property taxes previously paid, the Amherst Town Board and Sweet Home School Board do not have to approve the settlement.

"We feel that this is a reasonable compromise," Weinmann said in an interview. "It is a fair settlement for the taxpayer and the taxing authority."

Marrano did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday. Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa said he's glad the legal challenge is resolved and the town can continue to work with Jemal on reviving the former retail powerhouse.

"The downturn in the mall's value is part of an economic outlook which started a decade ago and fell off a cliff once the mall fell into receivership," Kulpa told The Buffalo News. "Its ultimate demise is what I expected and is now the very condition which allows us to start rebuilding our economic base."

Jemal has an ambitious, multiyear plan to overhaul the Boulevard Mall into a walkable, mixed-use community.

Weinmann last year filed paperwork with the town arguing the fair market value of the four parcels that make up the Boulevard Mall should be slashed by 77%, to $7.63 million.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Weinmann, in making his case for an assessment reduction, pointed to the price Jemal paid in 2019 for the mall property, the loss of business because of the pandemic and ongoing challenges to bringing consumers back to enclosed shopping centers. 

The Boulevard Mall, the region's second-largest shopping mall, was closed between March and July last year under Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's Covid-19 "pause" executive orders. 

Marrano, in response, vowed to fight Weinmann's claims in court.

The town assessor previously said the assessment challenge was disappointing because his office worked closely with Jemal's Douglas Development Corp. in June 2019 to lower the value of the mall, which the developer purchased that year for $24.05 million.

Marrano told The News last year that Jemal's purchase of the mall was not a true "arm's-length" transaction – which would more accurately represent market value – because it was a foreclosure auction, not a directly negotiated agreement between independent parties.

The seller was LNR Partners, the South Florida-based special loan servicer that had foreclosed on the property for investors after the Boulevard Mall's longtime owner, Forest City Properties of Cleveland, had defaulted on its mortgage.

The mall had been valued at more than $50 million five years ago.

Jemal also owns the site of the Wegmans Food Market on Alberta Drive, across from the mall, and had sought a reduction in that property's fair-market value from $9 million to $4.1 million. Weinmann said he dropped this challenge as part of the larger agreement with Marrano and the town.

The Boulevard Mall isn't alone in confronting a decline in its financial position.

Weinmann also filed court papers last year seeking an 88% reduction in the value of the Eastern Hills Mall in Clarence, from $25.73 million to just $3 million. That case remains in litigation, Weinmann said.

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Owner Douglas Jemal eyes 'little town' at renewed Boulevard Mall
Local News

Owner Douglas Jemal eyes 'little town' at renewed Boulevard Mall

  • Updated

Developer Douglas Jemal sees a lot of similarities between his ongoing revival of the One Seneca tower in downtown Buffalo and what he wants to do with the Boulevard Mall in Amherst. The tower was “a sea of concrete” when he bought it, all but vacant, and now is opening to apartment dwellers, tech workers and startup entrepreneurs. The

Amherst assessor to Jemal: We'll see you in court on Boulevard Mall
Local News

Amherst assessor to Jemal: We'll see you in court on Boulevard Mall

  • Updated

The Amherst town assessor is firing back at Boulevard Mall developer Douglas Jemal’s bid for a lower assessment on the Boulevard Mall, complaining that the case has “little or no merit” and will get bogged down in court for years instead of working cooperatively with the town. Jemal, through attorney Peter Allen Weinmann, is challenging the valuation of the

Boulevard, Eastern Hills mall owners seek big assessment cuts
Local News

Boulevard, Eastern Hills mall owners seek big assessment cuts

  • Updated

The owners of two of the biggest malls in the Northtowns are seeking reductions of more than 75% in their tax assessments as the coronavirus outbreak shut stores down at a time when retailers already are struggling. Douglas Jemal’s Douglas Development Corp., owner of the Boulevard Mall in Amherst, and the partnership of Mountain Development Group and Uniland Development

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News