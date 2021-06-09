Amherst agrees to slash value of Boulevard Mall by 59%

The Town of Amherst has lowered the value of the Boulevard Mall by 59% to settle a challenge brought by property owner Douglas Jemal and to reflect the mall's weakened financial position.

Town Assessor David C. Marrano has agreed to reduce the mall's fair market value to $13.48 million, from its current value of $32.97 million, for the 2021-22 tax year, said Peter Allen Weinmann, Jemal's attorney. The mall's assessed value for tax purposes would fall from $30 million to $11.9 million.

As part of the settlement, Jemal agreed to drop its challenge of the mall's value for the 2020-21 tax year, Weinmann said. Because Jemal is not seeking a refund of property taxes previously paid, the Amherst Town Board and Sweet Home School Board do not have to approve the settlement.

"We feel that this is a reasonable compromise," Weinmann said in an interview. "It is a fair settlement for the taxpayer and the taxing authority."

Marrano did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday. Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa said he's glad the legal challenge is resolved and the town can continue to work with Jemal on reviving the former retail powerhouse.