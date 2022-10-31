American Red Cross seeks donors to insure blood supplies during the holiday season

The American Red Cross is looking for donors to give platelets and blood of all types to keep blood supplies adequate during the holiday season. Type O blood is especially needed.

To make an appointment to donate, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org. All donors from now to Nov. 22 will receive a $10 e-gift card by email for a merchant of their choice.

A blood donation center is open from noon to 6 p.m. every Wednesday in the Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive, Amherst.

Donations also can be made Tuesday from 10 to 3 p.m. at the Lackawanna Senior Center, 230 Martin Road; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 160 Diefendorf Loop on the University at Buffalo South Campus; Wednesday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Lake Shore Public Library, 4857 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg; and 2 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 53 West Falls Road, West Falls; and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Maple Grove High School, Bemus Point; noon to 5 p.m. at Chautauqua Lake Central School, Mayville; and noon to 6 p.m. at the McGinley Carney Center at St. Bonaventure University, Olean.