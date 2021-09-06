American Lung Association requiring worker vaccinations

The American Lung Association is among employers requiring employees to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 before returning to the workplace.

“And we are encouraging other for-profit and nonprofit organizations to make this a requirement as well,” National President and CEO Harold P. Wimmer said last month when announcing the decision.

The directive includes the Lung Association in Western New York.

“Vaccines in the United States are highly effective, including against the Delta variant, which is nearly twice as contagious as previous variants,” Wimmer said in a news release. “Unvaccinated people are much more likely to contract the virus and are at the greatest risk for hospitalization and death.”

More than 61% of U.S. adults have been fully vaccinated, which Wimmer said was encouraging.

"With more employers and organizations requiring vaccinations," he said, "we will continue to see vaccination rates increase, which will protect public health and help everyone get back to what they love."

