American Legion commander ousted after two attend post party in 'obviously racist' blackface costumes

The commander of an American Legion post in Chautauqua County was forced to resign this week after two people attended a Halloween party at the post in blackface.

The pair attended parties at the Legion's Samuel L. Derby Post No. 556 and the Carroll Rod and Gun Club, both in Frewsburg, while dressed as stereotypical "lawn jockeys," with face coverings and gloves that darkened their skin. Images of the costumes spread online following the parties, drawing outrage.

"Black people and all other people of color are not costumes and each time these actions are excused the path to racist treatment, harassment and violence is paved," the Jamestown Justice Coalition said in a statement.

The gun club responded to the criticism by insisting it has a diverse membership and the photos were "taken out of context."

The national American Legion, however, denounced the costumes and said a state investigation led to the removal of the post commander and the resignation of the two people who wore the costumes from a related group, the Sons of the American Legion.

"There is no place in the American Legion family for racist activities or behavior," the organization said in its own statement.

The Halloween parties took place at two venues in Frewsburg, a hamlet in the Town of Carroll southeast of Jamestown.

The Carroll Rod and Gun Club posted a number of photos on social media following its party, including three that showed the offending costumes, according to the Jamestown Post-Journal.

The two attendees, who haven't been publicly identified, wore white dress shirts and pants; red vests and jockey caps; and yellow scarves. They wore thin black gloves on their hands and held lanterns. And they either painted their faces black or wore tight-fitting black masks.

Jockeys stood on lawns in this country for more than a century, with the statues often bearing exaggerated African American features. The Washington Post in a 2006 article observed: "To some, particularly African Americans, the lawn jockey is a pint-size monument to repugnant stereotypes, a holdover from the days of slavery and Jim Crow, an artifact of racial prejudice alongside Aunt Jemima."

Others try to justify their use, and collection, by pointing out purported ties to the Underground Railroad, though this remains in historical dispute, according to the Jim Crow Museum at Ferris State University.

Paula Rondeau, a former Frewsburg resident now living nearby in Pennsylvania, was disgusted when she saw the gun club's photos and shared them with her contacts on Facebook.

“They took the time to make these by hand, to make them as offensive as can be,” she said in an interview with WNY News Now. Rondeau did not respond to a message seeking comment Friday.

Both Rondeau and the Jamestown Justice Coalition wondered why, it seems, no one at the gun club party raised any concerns about the blackface costumes.

"This is obviously racist and extremely offensive from the people that are wearing the 'costumes.' But why were they even allowed at the party? Is this what this 'club' is about? This is absolutely unacceptable and everyone involved should be ashamed," the coalition wrote on its Facebook page.

The gun club responded to the initial criticism by saying, in part, "We are a private club which consists of over 1,100 members of ALL ethnic groups. The photos shared were taken out of context by Paula Rondeau. Our club does not condone any bullying or prejudice(d) behavior."

After more social media users criticized the club's statement, and questioned what "context" could justify the blackface costumes, the club made its Facebook page inaccessible to the public.

Attempts to reach the club and Jim Holsinger, the person listed as president in the club's most recent filing with the IRS, were unsuccessful.

The Legion, for its part, responded to the outcry by saying it was "outraged" by the costumes and by directing its state chapter to conduct an investigation into what happened at the party.

At the conclusion, the Legion said in a statement, it requested and received the resignation of the Frewsburg post's commander and said he no longer was a Legion member.

The statement didn't name him but the post's Facebook page identified the commander as James Rossing Jr., who declined comment through a family member Friday.

The Legion also said the two people in the costumes were members of the Sons of the American Legion, not the Legion itself, and had resigned from the Sons. The Sons group includes sons, grandsons and great-grandsons of living or deceased Legionnaires, a Legion spokesman said.

News organizations in Chautauqua County and northwest Pennsylvania have covered the controversy, which also was picked up by the Daily Beast news site.

Carroll Supervisor Russell Payne did not attend either party, though he said he is a member of the Legion and was invited to the post party.

He said there's little the town can do on an official basis because the parties took place at private, not public, venues. And he questioned whether it was fair to force Rossing to resign.

But Payne, who noted several members of his family are Black, said he's made his opinion on the costumes clear.

"It was not done in good taste," he said.