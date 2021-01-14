Amazon takes mega project to Rochester suburb instead of Grand Island

Grand Island's loss is Rochester's gain.

E-commerce giant Amazon is still bringing its massive national distribution center to the western half of New York after all – but instead of Grand Island, it's going to the Rochester suburbs.

Seattle-based Amazon and its development partners at Trammell Crow are proposing to put up a five-story warehouse and distribution center in a technology park in the Town of Gates, with 2.6 million square feet of space.

The plan is comparable – although somewhat smaller – to the proposed $300 million development that Amazon and Trammell were seeking to develop on Grand Island. That venture, called Project Olive, would have brought 1,000 jobs to the region at a 3.8-million-square-foot facility on 145 acres of land at 2780 Long Road. And it's similar to one the company is working on in Liverpool, N.Y., outside Syracuse.

But the Grand Island project drew such fervent opposition from residents and some town officials – even after Amazon tried to sweeten the deal with $10 million for public amenities for the town – that the company scrapped the plan last summer.

