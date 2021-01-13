Amazon plans new $49 million distribution center in Hamburg

"It's not nearly as large as what was envisioned in Grand Island," Shaw said, "but it is a significant development."

The Hamburg land, which is zoned for an industrial park, is owned by developer by Frank Campofelice's Walden Development Group, through Bayview Road Associates.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Walden Development bought 64.5 acres of land from the Hamburg Industrial Development Agency's land development corporation last year for $1.15 million. Dubbed "Parcel A," it was part of the Lake Erie Commerce Center, a 150-acre office and industrial park between the CSX Corp. railroad tracks and the lake that was created to provide more available space options for new and expanding businesses. Besides FedEx, it's also home to Jameson Roofing and other tenants.

Campofelice is asking for $6.85 million in sales, mortgage recording and property tax breaks from the Hamburg IDA, which will hold a remote public hearing on the application at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 22. Written comments also will be accepted through noon Jan. 25.

Andrew DeVincentis, a representative of Walden Development, declined to comment beyond the application.