 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amazon plans new $49 million distribution center in Hamburg
0 comments
top story

Amazon plans new $49 million distribution center in Hamburg

Support this work for $1 a month

Despite the heavy pushback it received last year on Grand Island, Amazon hasn't given up on Western New York.

The Seattle-based Internet powerhouse plans to put up a warehouse and distribution facility at the Lake Erie Commerce Center in Hamburg, in a project estimated to cost between $47 million and $49 million.

The proposed regional distribution operation for Amazon.com Services would consist of a 181,500-square-foot building, to be constructed on 57.4 acres of land on Lakeshore Road, at the intersection with Bayview Road. That's across from the giant FedEx Corp. center that was built several years ago.

And it's expected to employ at least 100 full-time workers once it opens, said Hamburg Town Supervisor James Shaw.

"The location, I think, is ideal, and we anticipate a fair number of construction jobs of all kinds," Shaw said.

The project is a fraction of the size of the 3.8-million-square-foot national distribution facility that Amazon had planned last year for a 145-acre site on Long Road on Grand Island. That $300 million project drew such fervent opposition from town residents and even the Town Board that Amazon pulled the plug on the proposal last summer.

"It's not nearly as large as what was envisioned in Grand Island," Shaw said, "but it is a significant development."

The Hamburg land, which is zoned for an industrial park, is owned by developer by Frank Campofelice's Walden Development Group, through Bayview Road Associates.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Walden Development bought 64.5 acres of land from the Hamburg Industrial Development Agency's land development corporation last year for $1.15 million. Dubbed "Parcel A," it was part of the Lake Erie Commerce Center, a 150-acre office and industrial park between the CSX Corp. railroad tracks and the lake that was created to provide more available space options for new and expanding businesses. Besides FedEx, it's also home to Jameson Roofing and other tenants.

Campofelice is asking for $6.85 million in sales, mortgage recording and property tax breaks from the Hamburg IDA, which will hold a remote public hearing on the application at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 22. Written comments also will be accepted through noon Jan. 25.

Andrew DeVincentis, a representative of Walden Development, declined to comment beyond the application.

Besides the IDA, the project also would require approvals from the town Planning Board and the state Department of Transportation, and will be reviewed by the Hamburg Traffic Safety Committee and Conservation Committee, Shaw said. He added that Campofelice wants to "clear the hurdles and break ground by spring."

"I can’t say for sure when that’s going to happen, but we’ll do all we can to give it an expedited review, so we can solidify this deal," Shaw said.

Shaw said he doesn't expect the same level of opposition as Amazon faced in Grand Island.

"Whenever the status quo is altered in such a fundamental way through the construction of such a large facility, there will inevitably be some resistance to it," he said.

"However, the long-term advantages to the Town of Hamburg far outweigh any adverse consequences that may be put forward in the short term," Shaw added.

Amazon also has distribution facilities in Tonawanda and Lancaster, and owns Whole Foods, which opened its first Western New York store in the former Northtown Plaza in Amherst – now called Station Twelve.

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Amazon’s apparent investment boosts this region’s tech ecosystem
Editorial

Amazon’s apparent investment boosts this region’s tech ecosystem

  • Updated

Austin, Texas, and Nashville, Tenn., were the two hottest job markets in the United States in 2019, according to the Wall Street Journal. No one is going to mistake Buffalo for those warm-weather cities with their booming technology sectors. Still, the tech industry is helping to power an increasingly significant part of our region’s resurgence. Amazon’s apparent decision to

Campofelice buys new Elmwood Village apartment building from Krog
Local News

Campofelice buys new Elmwood Village apartment building from Krog

  • Updated

A seven-year-old mixed-use retail and apartment building in the Elmwood Village has been acquired by a family-owned commercial real estate firm in Cheektowaga with a growing portfolio of office, retail, warehouse and residential buildings. Frank J. Campofelice, through his C&L 448 Elmwood Associates, bought the three-story building at 448 Elmwood Ave. from Krog Corp., the Orchard Park-based developer that

+2
Campofelice buys former Verizon facility in Depew
Business Local

Campofelice buys former Verizon facility in Depew

  • Updated

A Cheektowaga property manager and investor has acquired the former Verizon Communications Service Center in Depew, adding to his commercial real estate holdings in Western New York. Frank Campofelice, owner of Burgio & Campofelice in Cheektowaga and Walden Development Group in Elma, bought the 17,720-square-foot facility at 2525 George Urban Blvd. from Verizon New York for $650,000. Built in

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: New York State's vaccine registration website off to a disjointed and frustrating start

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News