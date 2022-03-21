Amazon: $300 million Town of Niagara warehouse will be 'first-mile' fulfillment center

"The site is under contract," John Bancroft of JP Partners said Monday.

The building is "prototypical" for Amazon, and almost identical to the one that was proposed on Grand Island.

"Roughly the same footprint, very similar," Bancroft said.

That footprint is 650,000 square feet, the measurement of the ground floor.

Mike Finan of Langan Engineers said the building will be positioned roughly in the center of the parcel. Nearly half of the land to be bought lies within a flood plain, so 105 acres will be undisturbed.

"There are spatterings of wetlands," Finan said.

The building is planned at 107 feet high, with 55 loading docks, 469 spaces for tractor-trailers and 1,755 parking spaces. The employees would work in two 10-hour shifts, Nason said. Kennedy said there are two-hour buffer times between the shifts.

About 900 trees will be planted around the property, Nason's letter stated. Finan said there will be landscaped berms around the perimeter.