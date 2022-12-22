Alzheimer's Association of WNY offers online, in-person caregiver support groups

CAREGIVING SUPPORT

The Alzheimer’s Association WNY Chapter provides the following free support caregiver support groups in the Buffalo Niagara region.

ONLINE GENERAL SUPPORT

6 p.m. first Wednesday, in partnership with Dent Neurologic; 6:30 p.m. second Wednesday and third Monday; 7 p.m. third Thursday.

'She's my all-in-all': New East Buffalo caregiver group brings welcome perspective "We are aware of the many challenges faced by people who care for those with dementia," Andrea Koch, director of education with the chapter, said when announcing the new group.

IN-PERSON GENERAL SUPPORT

Erie County

Amherst

6 p.m. second Tuesday, Dent Neurologic Institute Main Entrance Board Room, 3980 Sheridan Drive.

East Buffalo Caring Friends

10:15 p.m. second Friday of the month, Westminster Commons Community House, 421 Monroe St., first-floor dayroom. Free respite may be available at Metropolitan United Methodist Church; call Lynnelle Reed at 716-892-5652 for details.

East Buffalo

5:30 p.m. third Thursday, Merriweather Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave.

East Aurora

10:30 a.m. fourth Wednesday, Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, 345 Main St.

Free respite may be available; call Michele Engasser at 716-652-0500 for details.

Hamburg

10:30 a.m. second Wednesday, Hamburg United Methodist Church, 116 Union St.

Free respite may be available; call Lisa Rood at 716-941-5703.

Kenmore

10:30 a.m. fourth Wednesday, Kenmore United Methodist Church, 32 Landers Road.

Free respite may be available; call Michelle Spencer at 716-875-5091.

City of Tonawanda

10:30 a.m. first Thursday of the month, City of Tonawanda Senior Center, 35 Main St.

Orchard Park

6 p.m. second Thursday of the month, Dent Neurologic Institute, 200 Sterling Drive.

Allegany County

Belmont

1 p.m. third Tuesday, Allegany Office for the Aging, 6085 state Route 19

Cattaraugus County

9:30 a.m. third Tuesday, Salamanca Area Senior Center, 20 Main St.

Chautauqua County

North County Dine ‘n’ Dish group meets 9:30 a.m. second Tuesday at a different restaurant in Northern Chautauqua County. Call Jennifer at 716-753-4782 for details.

6 p.m. second Thursday and 12:15 p.m. fourth Thursday, Christ First United Methodist Church, 663 Lakeview Ave., Jamestown. Free respite may be available during the latter group. Call 716-626-0600, Ext. 313 for details.

Genesee County

1 p.m. third Thursday, Genesee County Office of the Aging, 2 Bank St., Batavia

Orleans County

1 p.m. second Wednesday, Church of the Abundant Harvest Fellowship Hall, 3619 Knowlesville Road, Knowlesville. Free respite may be available; call Cheryl Babcock at 585-704-8173 for details.

Niagara County

Lewiston Virtual/Phone Caregiver Support Group meets 6:30 p.m. second Wednesday.

To register, call 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org/crf.

Lockport Caregiver group meets 10:30 a.m. second Tuesday of the month, Trinity Lutheran Church, 67 Saxon St.; free respite may be available; call Laurie Bauch at 716-434-5982.

North Tonawanda Caregiver group meets 1 p.m. third Wednesday, Ralph Wilson Adult Day Services, 3780 Commerce Ct. #100; free respite may be available during the group; email Kristin at kjopp@kaleidahealth.org.

Wyoming County

10 a.m. first Monday, County Office of the Aging, 8 Perry Ave., Warsaw

SPANISH LANGUAGE GENERAL SUPPORT

Grupo de Apoyo virtual en Español para cuidadores.

4 p.m. 3er jueves del mes

11 a.m. 3er sábado del mes

Para registrarse por favor llamar al 800-272-3900

SPECIALTY GROUPS

These groups meet monthly in-person at chapter headquarters, at 6400 Sheridan Drive, Suite 320, Amherst, or participation is possible online.

For men: 7 p.m. first Monday of the month

For wives/partners: 3 p.m. second Wednesday

Daughters: 5 p.m., second Wednesday

Lewy Body Dementia Caregivers: 6 p.m. first Tuesday

Frontotemporal Dementia Caregivers: 6 p.m. second Wednesday

VIRTUAL ONLY SPECIALTY GROUPS

These groups meet only online. To register and learn how to join the sessions, call 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org/CRF. New to virtual meetings? Call the chapter for a free one-on-one lesson at 716-626-0600, Ext. 313.

Men: 7 p.m. third Monday

Black/African American Care Partners: 5:30 p.m. third Thursday

LGBTQ+ Care Partners: 11 a.m. third Saturday

Daughters: 6:30 p.m. fourth Monday

Lewy Body Dementia Care Partners: 6 p.m. first Tuesday

Frontotemporal Dementia Care Partners: 6 p.m. second Wednesday

Loved One in a Memory Care Facility: 6 p.m. fourth Thursday

Younger-Onset Care Partners: 6:30 p.m. second and fourth Monday

Joyful Moments Book Club: Join by phone or online at 1:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month. To register and receive a free copy of “Creating Moments of Joy,” by Jolene Brackey, call 716-626-0600, Ext. 313 or email Lynn.Oyer@alleganyco.gov.

Evening Book Club: Starts Jan. 17 every other Tuesday evening to discuss “A Stranger in the House,”by Jack Reed. To register and receive a free copy, visit bit.ly/BookClubWNY.

After the Long Goodbye: For recently bereaved caregivers, this six-session group is offered in collaboration with the Wilson Support Center, an affiliate of Hospice Buffalo. The group will meet every other Thursday evening starting in early 2023. Pre-screening and registration are required at bit.ly/AlzGrief. Space is limited. For more information, call 716-626-0600, Ext. 313 or email program.wny@alz.org.