The Western New York Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will host a free conference, “It’s Memory Loss. Now What?” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Niagara Falls Library Main Branch and online.

“This conference will provide incredibly valuable information for people with a loved one with mild cognitive impairment or the early stage of Alzheimer's disease or dementia,” said Andrea Koch, director of education and training for the chapter. “We know that making plans early on leads to significantly better outcomes later when a person's need for care increases.”

Guest speakers will address topics that arise when a person is diagnosed with dementia, including understanding more about the disease, partnering with health care professionals, and related legal and financial planning.

Those who attend the conference in person at 1425 Main St., Niagara Falls, can visit a related resource fair featuring services and support.

Register to watch online at bit.ly/AlzNiaFalls23 or by calling the free, confidential 24/7 Alzheimer’s Association Helpline at 800-272-3900.

Grants from the State Department of Health and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY support the program.