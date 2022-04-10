Although officials are vigilant, latest Covid uptick expected to be short, mild

Covid-19 caseloads and hospitalization numbers have increased in recent days in Western New York – the former far more than the latter – but based on what's known so far, medical leaders aren't all that worried.

The recently discovered BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron strain of the new coronavirus has become the leading variety of the virus.

But so far, its impact has been limited and it is nowhere near as serious as the first model of Omicron, now called BA.1, which crowded hospitals for several weeks during and after the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

"Cases have been going up now for about two to three weeks. Hospitalizations have gone up a bit in the last week or so," said Dr. Thomas Russo, a specialist in infectious diseases at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo.

"Local wastewater, as well as statewide and Northeast testing, suggests BA.2 is now the dominant subvariant," said Dr. Michael Mineo, Kaleida's chief medical officer. "This would account for the increasing community prevalence and slight increase in hospitalization."

But the rise so far, in absolute numbers, isn't much and doesn't come within hailing distance of the numbers seen three or four months ago.

“Our immunity wall is so much better now, so that’s why it’s very muted," Russo said.

For instance, there were 257 Covid-19 patients in Kaleida Health's hospitals on Jan. 11, which was that hospital group's all-time high for the pandemic.

On April 2, it was 28. Thursday, Kaleida tallied 42 Covid-19 patients in its local facilities, spokesman Michael Hughes said.

Catholic Health has seen even less impact. It had seven Covid-19 patients in its hospitals a week ago, and had 10 as of Friday, spokeswoman JoAnn Cavanaugh said.

But the number of confirmed cases has been rising, at least in some places.

Erie County had 222 new cases Thursday, and its seven-day rolling average of positive tests, which had dipped under 2% in the second week of March, now is back up to 6%.

But that is nowhere near Erie County's all-time positivity peak of 23.2% on Jan. 13.

Total cases slowing in Niagara

Niagara County, on the other hand, reported fewer new Covid-19 cases for the past week than it did the week before – 147, five less than than the preceding week. However, its rolling positivity average rose in a week from 1.1% to 4.1%.

"I look back to where we were a few months ago, when I had 35 deaths in two weeks, and now I’ve had one death in the last three weeks," said Daniel J. Stapleton, Niagara County public health director. "Of course every single death is a tragedy and a family that’s devastated, but, truly, looking at the numbers, the deaths have not been impacted by BA.2.”

But Stapleton has long argued that positive tests aren't the most important indicator of how the pandemic is going.

"We’re definitely not seeing an increase in hospitalizations or deaths. The key criteria I look at are deaths and hospitalizations. Those numbers are strong and have been strong for many weeks," Stapleton said.

For the five-county Western New York region – which the state defines as Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties – there were 53 Covid-19 patients in hospitals Thursday, only five of them in intensive care.

By contrast, the holiday BA.1 hospital surge peaked Jan. 18, with 701 hospitalized patients and 101 in intensive care in the five-county area.

BA.2 “is about 30% more infectious than BA.1, which is extraordinarily infectious," Russo said. "The good news about BA.2, it’s no more or less virulent than BA.1, and when you’re infected with Omicron, the severity of the disease tended to be less. Some of it may be due to the virus, some of it may be due to increasing immunity we’ve developed. BA.2 doesn’t seem to be any worse in severity than BA.1. That’s for certain.”

"It appears this subvariant is spread more easily, but causes less severe disease," Mineo said. "There is still risk of severe disease in the unvaccinated and those who are immunosuppressed.

The BA.2 blip probably won't last long, the local experts said.

"Data from other countries suggests this subvariant should peak in 2-3 weeks," Mineo said.

“I think we’re going to continue to have this increase in cases we’re seeing right now through the Easter holiday," Russo said.

"It’s still cool weather here, people are doing things indoors, school break is coming up, Easter gatherings are coming up. We know that people will be indoors interacting without masks, and that’s when the virus spreads particularly well," Russo said. “Fingers crossed, as we get into May, hopefully we’ll get on the other side of this. It’s always been a little unpredictable in this pandemic what direction we’re going.”

Vaccination is the best defense

In the meantime, those concerned should seek out vaccinations, the doctors commented, especially for those who are over age 65 or who have compromised immune systems.

“The greatest return on public health investment, still, is getting the unvaccinated vaccinated, and those that are eligible for the first booster to get that first booster in their arms," Russo said. "Assuming you’ve done all of that, it’s important for people to recognize that vaccination is much more effective against severe disease, hospitalization and death than is infection.”

The federal government has authorized additional booster shots for those over age 50 or the immunocompromised. Fewer than half of eligible Erie County residents have obtained a booster shot, Russo said.

The second booster improves immunity, but the increase in protection from four shots to three isn't as great as the boost patients get from having three shots instead of two, the UB expert contended, based on studies in Israel on people over age 60.

"But in that 60-and-up group, it does afford a small but significant advantage. There’s no downside to getting the fourth shot," Russo said.

Those whose original immunization was with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should look for a Moderna or Pfizer booster for the best protection, Russo said.

With shots now easily available at pharmacies, public clinics have nearly dried up.

Erie County continues to offer shots Mondays at the South Campus of SUNY-Erie Community College, Tuesdays in the Delavan-Grider Community Center and Thursday in Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park.

Niagara County offers shots daily at its immunization clinic in the Trott Access Center in Niagara Falls, and it will hold a clinic at a Lockport church Wednesday, but such events have become rare.

"For the most part, the demand has significantly decreased and it’s been very low for the past few months," Stapleton said.

Those who test positive for Covid-19 have another option, if they can find it. Pfizer's Paxlovid pill is the most effective post-Covid-19 treatment, but it is available only with a prescription.

“Supply is improved, but it’s not optimal, that’s my understanding," Russo said. An online search at a federal website will reveal which pharmacies have Paxlovid, but it must be taken within five days of the onset of symptoms.

“It’s very effective, it reduced the likelihood of developing severe disease by 70% in higher-risk individuals, but the secret is, you’ve got this tight window," Russo said.

The answer is to get tested as soon as possible after symptoms emerge, and then contact a doctor for the prescription. Patients should check with the doctor or pharmacist about drug interaction issues with Paxlovid, Russo said.

