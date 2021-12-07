Alternatives to retrofitting Niagara Falls sewer plant would be more costly, consultant says

Plans to alter the sewage processing system at the Niagara Falls wastewater treatment plant would cost $200 million to $240 million, but other alternatives would be far more costly.
That's the opinion of John Goeddertz, a consultant who's worked for the Niagara Falls Water Board for the past seven years.
The current system pumps cloudy water into the Niagara River, and Goeddertz told The Buffalo News Editorial Board Monday that nothing can be done to prevent that, other than converting the processing system at the 44-year-old plant from carbon filtration to biological processing.
"If you don't do it, 365 days a year you can walk out onto the Rainbow Bridge and see the visual impact of our effluent. It's there every day, and it's a visual thing. It's not a health thing," Goeddertz said.
The plant's discharge from a tunnel below the falls, near the Maid of the Mist dock, became an international issue in July 2017, when a combination of equipment malfunction and operator error sent a burst of smelly black water into the river one Saturday afternoon.
But for years, the cloudy effluent had been visible. Canadian officials, who could see the discharges from their side of the river, asked the Water Board to study the issue as far back as 2014, Goeddertz said.
The color of the treated sewage discharged from the Niagara Falls wastewater treatment plant can be “tweaked,” but it cannot be made clear, an engineer said Tuesday at an environmental conference in Buffalo. The only way to produce clear discharges is to convert the plant’s treatment system from carbon filtration to a biological process, such as that used in Niagara Falls,
He said alternatives to conversion, such as building a new plant or linking the city's sewers to the Niagara County Sewer District, have not been studied.
But his off-the-cuff estimate was that they would be far more expensive than converting the existing plant's sewage treatment system.
"There's major infrastructure that brings the wastewater to the current plant," Goeddertz said. "Replacing all of that would more than double the cost of this undertaking."
"And you'd have to take all the layout of the sewers in the city, so you'd have to tear up all the city," said Abderrahman Zehraoui, the Water Board executive director. "It would be very, very expensive."
Goeddertz, an employee of AECOM, a large national engineering firm, said he doesn't think the county plant, just over the Niagara Falls city line, has enough capacity to handle the city's sewage.
Water Board officials are lobbying state and federal representatives to produce a large enough grant to fund the conversion of the existing plant at 1201 Buffalo Ave. The recent federal infrastructure law is being eyed as the source of the $200 million to $240 million.
"Otherwise, we're at a dead end," Goeddertz said.
Zehraoui said the agency simply can't afford to pay for a new plant on its own, nor to borrow money for it.
The Water Board started with more than $100 million in old debt when it was founded in 2002. It has reduced that to about $85 million. Debt payments, set for $7.6 million in 2022, use up nearly 25% of the board's annual revenue, Goeddertz said.
The board raised rates for residential and business customers by 16.9%, effective Jan. 1, but Goeddertz said each percentage point of the rate increase brings in only about $300,000.
Zehraoui said the rate increase was driven primarily by the cost of chlorine and other sewage treatment chemicals that the carbon filtration system requires. He said residents of Niagara Falls, a city with a high poverty rate, can't afford major user fee increases.
"The rates per gallon should be something anyone can afford, so you can attract more businesses," Zehraoui said.
Goeddertz said the current plant uses about 30,000 gallons of treatment chemicals per day; a biological plant would cut that to 500 to 1,000 gallons per day.
"We had a little over a $4 million increase in the cost of our chemicals this year," Goeddertz said.
The Water Board wants the plant conversion to be considered a "shovel-ready project" under the terms of the infrastructure law. Goeddertz said the definition of that term is to start work by the fourth quarter of 2022.
So far no plans for the conversion have been designed, but Goeddertz said the Water Board intends to start work on improvements of plant equipment that wouldn't be replaced in order to qualify as shovel-ready. The law requires the project to be done by the end of 2025.
The carbon system was chosen in the 1970s on the theory that it would be the most effective in treating industrial waste from Niagara Falls' chemical plants. Today, Olin Corp. is the only major chemical plant left.