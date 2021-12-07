Alternatives to retrofitting Niagara Falls sewer plant would be more costly, consultant says

Zehraoui said the agency simply can't afford to pay for a new plant on its own, nor to borrow money for it.

The Water Board started with more than $100 million in old debt when it was founded in 2002. It has reduced that to about $85 million. Debt payments, set for $7.6 million in 2022, use up nearly 25% of the board's annual revenue, Goeddertz said.

The board raised rates for residential and business customers by 16.9%, effective Jan. 1, but Goeddertz said each percentage point of the rate increase brings in only about $300,000.

Zehraoui said the rate increase was driven primarily by the cost of chlorine and other sewage treatment chemicals that the carbon filtration system requires. He said residents of Niagara Falls, a city with a high poverty rate, can't afford major user fee increases.

"The rates per gallon should be something anyone can afford, so you can attract more businesses," Zehraoui said.

Goeddertz said the current plant uses about 30,000 gallons of treatment chemicals per day; a biological plant would cut that to 500 to 1,000 gallons per day.

"We had a little over a $4 million increase in the cost of our chemicals this year," Goeddertz said.