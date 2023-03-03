A chorus of sirens wailed in the distance, growing louder as the Erie County Sheriff's Office helicopter – Air 1 – whirred overhead.

Along the sidewalks on Delaware Avenue, from the front of Amigone Funeral Home north to West Delavan Avenue, a long line of firefighters, first responders, their families and members of the public stood at attention.

A little after 4 p.m., a procession fronted by more than a dozen police cars led the way as a hearse carried the body of a fallen firefighter to the funeral home – a first of many tributes to come.

Two days after Jason Arno died in a four-alarm inferno at a downtown building, his body was released from the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office and the somber rituals of his funeral began.

Local 282 of the International Association of Fire Fighters put out the word on Facebook a little after 2 p.m.: "Firefighter Jason Arno's body to be transported to funeral home today. Members and civilians may assemble ECMC at 15:45 hours. Detail will leave ECMC at 1600 hours. Those attending please line the route."

By 4, about 200 people, mostly first responders, turned up outside the hospital on Grider Street, along Delavan Avenue and finally on Delaware.

Many were firefighters, some in their BFD navy pullovers and others in turnout gear. Their ladder trucks and engine trucks were parked along the road.

Among them was Firefighter John Velez and his fellow crew members of Engine Co. 26 in Riverside, who stood on the sidewalk in front of Canisius High School, from where Arno graduated in 2003 and played football.

"It's the brotherhood," he said. "... We're all coming in and spreading out along the whole route."

Nearby, at the corner of Delaware and West Ferry Street, was Carrie Herbert and her 10-year-old daughter, Hannah. Herbert's husband is a captain in the Buffalo Fire Department and her father-in-law was Donald Herbert, a Buffalo firefighter who was badly injured in a blaze and was in a coma for a decade before waking up. His awakening became national news. He died a year later from pneumonia.

"We know the importance of helping the firefighters and family during these times," Carrie Herbert said.

Hannah shot up her hand to wave as a fire truck passed. The driver gave her a quick honk.

As the procession approached, traffic stopped and the sirens of police cars blared. Mourners stood at attention and saluted as the hearse pulled into the driveway and passed firefighters holding flags. It parked in front of the funeral home, where family members, close friends and the crew of Engine Co. 2, in their turnout gear, gathered behind the vehicle.

The Rev. Paul Seil, the fire department chaplain, gave a blessing, and the hearse drove to the back.

The honor guard was dismissed and firefighters gathered around each other, shaking hands and sharing hard hugs.

"They haven't had a line of duty death in 10 years," Seil noted. "Most of these guys have never experienced this."

The firefighters and police officers turned their radios back on and the crackle of calls began.

The crew members of Engine Co. 2 made their way to their rig parked just outside. They turned on their lights and siren, honked their horn then drove off down Delaware, to await their next call.