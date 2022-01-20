Alone in burning attic, firefighter couldn't signal a mayday: 'I'm about to die up here'

The attack firefighter stepped up but then his oxygen tank ran out of air.

"And I let him down past me, and I take the nozzle, and I got the thermal imaging camera, so both my hands are occupied now," Whitehead said.

Whitehead turned off the hose.

"Now I'm crawling to the top of the landing of the attic," he said, holding the thermal imaging camera and the inch and three-quarter hose. "And I take the TIC, and I point it to the right. It was black, pitch black. As soon as I get to the left, the whole screen turned red.

"I couldn't see anything," Whitehead said. "I attempted to crawl, but it was so hot."

"The last time I knew (anyone) was behind me was my Rescue brothers," he said. "But it's not like I keep checking behind me to see what's going on. I'm trying to get to the fire."

Whitehead began spraying water.

"I see red in the camera," he said. "So when I don't see flames, I know the fire is in the wall, the ceiling or the floor."

Once Whitehead reached the top of the stairs, he moved maybe 5 feet, he said.