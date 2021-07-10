Almost two weeks since last Covid-19 death in Western New York

Western New York has gone nearly two weeks without a single Covid-19 death, according to New York Department of Health data – the longest fatality-free stretch the region has seen since the start of the pandemic.
Statewide, three people died of Covid-19 on Friday, and 661 new cases were detected, according to a Saturday press release from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office. Just three months ago, Western New York alone logged more new cases and deaths on a daily basis. The region's most recent Covid-19 death was in Erie County on June 25, according to the state Department of Health.
Public health officials attribute the steep and sustained drop in new cases to both the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine and the return of summer weather, which makes it easier for people to congregate outdoors. More than 70% of adult New Yorkers, and 67.5% of adult Western New Yorkers, have now received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.
Support Local Journalism
But the Delta variant – which is more contagious than earlier strains of the virus, and which now accounts for the majority of new U.S. cases – has spread quickly in unvaccinated populations. On Thursday, the director of the World Health Organization warned that “far too many countries in every region in the world are seeing sharp spikes in cases and hospitalization.”
Speaking to The Buffalo News on Friday, Dr. Thomas A. Russo, chief of infectious disease at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, urged the region’s holdouts to get vaccinated.
"If you want to minimize deaths, keep pushing vaccines," he said.