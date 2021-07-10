Almost two weeks since last Covid-19 death in Western New York

Western New York has gone nearly two weeks without a single Covid-19 death, according to New York Department of Health data – the longest fatality-free stretch the region has seen since the start of the pandemic.

Statewide, three people died of Covid-19 on Friday, and 661 new cases were detected, according to a Saturday press release from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office. Just three months ago, Western New York alone logged more new cases and deaths on a daily basis. The region's most recent Covid-19 death was in Erie County on June 25, according to the state Department of Health.

Public health officials attribute the steep and sustained drop in new cases to both the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine and the return of summer weather, which makes it easier for people to congregate outdoors. More than 70% of adult New Yorkers, and 67.5% of adult Western New Yorkers, have now received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

