Preservation Buffalo Niagara is asking for the public’s support in securing a landmark designation for the Allied Mills grain elevator complex in Buffalo’s Valley community.

The designation may save it from demolition and allow a credit of up to 40% on eligible rehabilitation expenses for restoration of the site, while protecting its historic character and significance from any inappropriate changes or alterations, according to the preservation group.

The organization nominated the site as a local landmark after the owners of the complex, Lumen Power Technology, made a request to the city for partial demolition of the site. Empire Building Diagnostics submitted the application to the Buffalo Preservation Board in July.

“That would end up removing a majority of the historic fabric,” said Benjamin Rosiek, communications coordinator at Preservation Buffalo Niagara. “And that’s why we started to get involved because with the historic fabric still intact, it’s eligible for tax credits. It also meets requirements for local and national registry and historic landmark status.”

The complex is part of Buffalo’s collection of grain elevators and mills that make up the character of the city’s waterfront, supporters say.

“Buffalo has some of the best unrivaled stock of grain elevators that not only show the amazing feats in manufacturing but also the height of Buffalo’s economy. With the loss of the Great Northern last year, we must champion the elevators that still stand and come up with creative and innovative ways of reuse and reinvigoration of the site,” Preservation Buffalo Niagara executive director Bernice Radle said.

The Great Northern was the last brick-box grain elevator with steel bins in North America. Its owner, Archer-Daniels-Midland, the Chicago-based multinational food processing and commodities trading corporation, began demolishing it in September 2022, despite attempts by a local preservation group to save it.

The Buffalo Preservation Board will review the application for landmark status of Allied Mills at a meeting Thursday. If the board approves the nomination, the Common Council will then hold a public hearing and vote on the designation.

As a show of support from community members, Preservation Buffalo Niagara leaders have prepared a letter of support template that people can use to express their endorsement of the landmark designation and urge the Common Council and the Preservation Board to vote in favor of it. The template explains why the complex is significant and how it can contribute to the revitalization and identity of Buffalo’s waterfront and industrial heritage.

“Please support the local landmark designation of the Allied Mills Inc. Complex,” the letter reads. By voting in favor of the local landmark status, you can help save this important part of Buffalo’s heritage and invest in our city’s future.”

People also can add their own personal stories or experiences related to the complex.

The letters – which can be filled out and sent to the Council members and the Preservation Board – and written comments must be submitted and received at least 24 hours before the meeting.

“We need your voice to make sure that the Allied Mills complex is protected and preserved for future generations,” PBN announced in its recent newsletter. “By designating the complex as a local landmark, we can preserve this site for future generations of Buffalonians and support our local economy.”

The Allied Mills complex, located north of Red Jacket Park at 1 Buffalo River Place, tells the story of Buffalo’s role in the regional and national grain trade. It consists of several interconnected buildings that reflect different phases of expansion and modernization, preservationists say. It is a rare example of early 20th century industrial architecture and a testament to Buffalo’s rich milling heritage.

The State Historic Preservation Office in 2021 determined the Allied Mills Complex to be eligible for the National Register of Historic Places and, by extension, the historic tax credit program. The historic tax credit program would enable an up to 40% credit on eligible rehabilitation expenses for restoration. Any demolition on the site would imperil its National Register eligibility status and the historic tax credits that are likely required to make any reuse of the complex financially feasible, according to PBN.