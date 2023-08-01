The Amherst Police Department arrested Barker, 36, on Friday for incidents the Erie County District Attorney's Office said occurred in 2018 and 2019.

Barker was indicted by a grand jury after it heard testimony from the alleged victim on three counts of second-degree criminal sexual and third-degree criminal sexual act – both felonies – and four counts of misdemeanor third-degree sexual abuse.

Amherst police arrested Barker on the indictment warrant after an investigation. He was arraigned and released the same day of his arrest. Bail was set at $75,000.