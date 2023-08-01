Justin Barker, who operates the Standard Barbershop in Allentown, has been indicted and arraigned on several charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15.
The Amherst Police Department arrested Barker, 36, on Friday for incidents the Erie County District Attorney's Office said occurred in 2018 and 2019.
Barker was indicted by a grand jury after it heard testimony from the alleged victim on three counts of second-degree criminal sexual and third-degree criminal sexual act – both felonies – and four counts of misdemeanor third-degree sexual abuse.
Amherst police arrested Barker on the indictment warrant after an investigation. He was arraigned and released the same day of his arrest. Bail was set at $75,000.
The activity is said to have occurred in various places, including the victim's home and Barker's business.