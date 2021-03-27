 Skip to main content
Allentown Art Festival, Canal Fest canceled for second year in a row
Allentown Art Festival, Canal Fest canceled for second year in a row

Allentown Art Festival 2021 Canceled

People walk up Delaware Ave during the 62nd annual Allentown Art Festival in Buffalo on Saturday, June 8, 2019. The 2020 and, now, 2021 versions were canceled because of Covid-19 concerns. 

 Mark Mulville/News file photo

The 2021 Allentown Art Festival is canceled, the organization announced on its website.

Organizers of the annual event were preparing to hold the show this June, one year after the Covid-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 festival.

But, festival President Rita Harrington Lippman said in a statement, "the Covid restrictions on large group gatherings and our concern for the health and safety of our patrons, artists, and vendors prevents the return of our event this year."

She added, "We look forward to a magnificent return next year. See you in our beautiful Allentown neighborhood in June of 2022."

Allentown follows Canal Fest of the Tonawadas in initially planning to hold its 2021 event before the decision was made to cancel for the second year in a row.

canal fest (copy)

Crowds checked out the craft show at Canal Fest a few years ago. 

The Canal Fest organization said on its website it was working on a Plan A and a Plan B and asked people to pencil in its dates of July 18 to July 25 for this year's festival.

Instead, North Tonawanda Mayor Art Pappas announced the cancellation at Wednesday's Common Council meeting, saying officials from the cities of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda had decided it wasn't practical to hold the event at this point.

"It was unanimously decided that Canal Fest should not happen this year due to the Covid restrictions and the lateness of the plans and everything coming forward," Pappas said.

