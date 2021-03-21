Alleged verbal promise at issue as Niagara Falls enforces residency law on police officers

Two high-ranking Niagara Falls police officers have decided to retire, and a third accepted a demotion from lieutenant to patrolman, rather than comply with a city law requiring employees to live in the Falls.
Two other members of the Niagara Falls Captains and Lieutenants Association have decided to go through disciplinary hearings over the matter, Corporation Counsel Christopher M. Mazur said Friday.
The union filed a lawsuit March 4 to try to block the hearings, but dropped it a week later after State Supreme Court Justice Frank Caruso refused to issue a temporary restraining order, according to James B. Tuttle, attorney for the union.
That doesn't mean there won't be future litigation, Tuttle said.
Tuttle said the hearings are to be held before an outside attorney chosen by the city without union input, who makes a recommendation to the administration on what to do with the officer.
Tuttle called it "a kangaroo court" that allegedly violates the union contract's provisions on disciplinary proceedings, which require the sides to agree on the hearing officer, whose ruling is binding.
"From my perspective, this is really just about making sure that the residency requirement is evenly applied across all departments," Mayor Robert M. Restaino said. "Unless you have a particular exemption based on contract or state law or you are exempt from the statute based on the time you started city employment, all city employees would have a requirement to live in the city."
The residency law was passed in 1984. However, the Niagara Falls Police Club, the union representing patrol officers and detectives, later negotiated an exception. Its members are allowed to move out of the city after 10 years of service, as long as they joined the force before September 2016, Mazur said.
However, officers promoted to lieutenant or captain must leave the Police Club and join the Captains and Lieutenants Association, also known as the "brass union," whose contract does not have that residency exception.
"These people were absolutely promised orally that this law would never be enforced against them," Tuttle said. "When they were promoted, they all went to the city administration and said, 'Look, we know we've got a protective clause in our Police Club contract but it's not there in the brass' union. If we get promoted, aren't you going to come and make us move into the city?' And they said, 'No, no, no, no, we're never going to do that. You can take these promotions and everything will be just fine.' They're not living up to that now."
Those statements allegedly were made during the administration of former Mayor Paul A. Dyster, Tuttle said.
"We never told anybody we're not going to (enforce residency)," Dyster said Friday. He said the City Council had for several years deleted money from the budget that would have been used to hire detectives to investigate residency matters.
Mazur, who worked under Dyster, said he recalled no promises not to enforce the residency law. He said that under Dyster, three employees were terminated for residency violations. They were not police officers, Mazur said.
According to the lawsuit, after hearing officer Joseph F. Saeli Jr. decided late last year that Lt. Michael N. Tarnowski was living outside the Falls, City Administrator Anthony J. Restaino ruled Tarnowski was to be terminated in January.
But the lawsuit said Tarnowski, a 15-year veteran, persuaded Mayor Restaino, the administrator's brother, to keep him on as a patrolman, enabling him to rejoin the Police Club and stay on the force without having to move into Niagara Falls. However, the demotion entailed a substantial pay cut, Tuttle said.
Faced with the same charges, Capt. Michael Trane and Lt. Michael Drake, the latter the president of the brass union, decided to retire, Tuttle said. Residency hearings are coming up in the next few weeks for Lt. Jason Sykes and Lt. Timothy Ferchen.
The lawsuit said the brass union plans to demand arbitration through the state Public Employment Relations Board on its grievances over the five officers' treatment.
Anthony Restaino doesn't live in the city, but Mazur said the city administrator is exempt from the residency law because he originally joined the city payroll before the law was passed, even though he left City Hall for many years to work as Niagara County budget director and social services commissioner.