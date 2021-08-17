Allegany sees 'substantial' Covid-19 spread as vax rate remains lowest in NY

Covid-19 cases are rising in Western New York, and one county that has struggled to get its residents vaccinated now is seeing the rate of spread move to a "substantial" level.

But Allegany County is not alone. And counties with much higher vaccination levels are seeing the virus spread at an even higher rate.

Covid-19 is now spreading at a substantial rate in Allegany County, the county Health Department announced Tuesday, with most recent cases driven by close household contacts. This means six of eight counties in the region are at a substantial rate of transmission. Orleans is at a “high” level and Wyoming remains at a "moderate" level, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Substantial is measured by federal health officials as between 50 and 100 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 county residents. During the period between Aug. 5 and Aug. 11, Allegany County reported 26 positive cases, or 56.4 per 100,000 residents.