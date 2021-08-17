Allegany sees 'substantial' Covid-19 spread as vax rate remains lowest in NY

Covid-19 cases are rising in Western New York, and one county that has struggled to get its residents vaccinated now is seeing the rate of spread move to a "substantial" level.
But Allegany County is not alone. And counties with much higher vaccination levels are seeing the virus spread at an even higher rate.
Erie County's revival of a masking mandate for county employees working indoors has not inspired other local counties to follow suit.
Covid-19 is now spreading at a substantial rate in Allegany County, the county Health Department announced Tuesday, with most recent cases driven by close household contacts. This means six of eight counties in the region are at a substantial rate of transmission. Orleans is at a “high” level and Wyoming remains at a "moderate" level, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Substantial is measured by federal health officials as between 50 and 100 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 county residents. During the period between Aug. 5 and Aug. 11, Allegany County reported 26 positive cases, or 56.4 per 100,000 residents.
"The majority of positive cases in Allegany County have been household transmissions. This means one or more people in the household are positive and pass Covid on to others in the household," the department said in a statement. "Allegany County residents living in a household with a positive case should, if possible, practice social distancing, wear a mask, use a different bathroom, and clean and sanitize after the person in isolation."
Experts again cite the difficulties in delivering the vaccine to sparsely populated, aging communities where poverty is high and high-speed internet is lacking.
The news release from Robert Matasich, a public health educator for the county, states that the CDC urges residents in counties with a substantial transmission rate to follow good hygiene practices, stay at home when feeling ill, maintain physical distancing and wear face masks.
The statement did not mention the Covid-19 vaccine, but Allegany continues to have the lowest vaccination rate of any of New York’s 62 counties, according to the state Health Department.
Just 46.7% of the adult population in rural Allegany has received at least one vaccine dose, well below the statewide average of nearly 75% of adult New Yorkers.
The CDC reports that Allegany County, over the seven-day period that ended Sunday, had 25 Covid-19 cases for a rate of 54.24 per 100,000. That’s an increase of 66.7% over the previous seven-day period.
For perspective, Erie County over the same period ending Sunday reported 795 cases, or 86.54 cases per 100,000 residents. That represents an increase of 27% over the previous week-long period.
The Erie County Health Department on Tuesday released data showing 36% of last week's new Covid-19 cases were among Buffalo residents, in line with the city's recent share of positive tests. Eight ZIP codes in the county had seven-day case rates of 100 or more, meeting the CDC's high transmission level, with 14215 covering Buffalo's East Side and Cheektowaga the highest, at 145 per 100,000 residents, and 14206 covering Emslie, Lovejoy, Babcock and Kaisertown in Buffalo and a portion of Cheektowaga next at 125 cases per capita.
Erie moved into the substantial transmission level July 30. Erie County officials announced soon after that anyone who enters a county building or facility must wear a face mask, regardless of vaccination status, a rule that applies to employees, vendors and visitors.
So far, other counties in the region, including those that have reached a substantial transmission level, have not followed suit.
Orleans had the region’s highest rate of transmission over the week that ended Sunday. It reported 45 cases, which works out to 111.52 cases per 100,000 residents, a spike of 87.5% over the previous week.
Conversely, Wyoming had the lowest rate in Western New York, with 14 cases over the last week, or 35.12 per 100,000 residents, a rise of 55.56% over the previous week.