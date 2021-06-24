Allegany County site rejected for cheese factory, but Cattaraugus County now an option

A proposal to construct a $505 million cheese factory at a site in rural Allegany County is dead but the company is eyeing other locations in the Southern Tier, including one in Cattaraugus County.

Great Lakes Cheese couldn't reach a deal with the dairy farmer who owns hundreds of acres of cropland in the hamlet of Belvidere eyed for the expansion and an attempt to take control of the land through eminent domain generated a backlash within Allegany County.

The company is considering other possible sites for the 480,000-square-foot facility, which would replace its aging Empire Cheese factory in Cuba, and has applied for tax incentives for a location in Franklinville and Farmersville in Cattaraugus County.

The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency on Thursday morning voted to authorize a study of the site's suitability for the project, paid for by up to $150,000 in county funds.

IDA, county and local officials at the meeting vowed to do whatever they can to capture what would be one of the largest economic development initiatives in memory in Cattaraugus County.

"It's an opportunity. We're at the batter's box," said Corey Wiktor, the IDA's executive director, cautioning, "Not one decision has been made."