Allegany County site rejected for cheese factory, but Cattaraugus County now an option

A proposal to construct a $505 million cheese factory at a site in rural Allegany County is dead but the company is eyeing other locations in the Southern Tier, including one in Cattaraugus County.
Great Lakes Cheese couldn't reach a deal with the dairy farmer who owns hundreds of acres of cropland in the hamlet of Belvidere eyed for the expansion and an attempt to take control of the land through eminent domain generated a backlash within Allegany County.
The company is considering other possible sites for the 480,000-square-foot facility, which would replace its aging Empire Cheese factory in Cuba, and has applied for tax incentives for a location in Franklinville and Farmersville in Cattaraugus County.
The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency on Thursday morning voted to authorize a study of the site's suitability for the project, paid for by up to $150,000 in county funds.
IDA, county and local officials at the meeting vowed to do whatever they can to capture what would be one of the largest economic development initiatives in memory in Cattaraugus County.
"It's an opportunity. We're at the batter's box," said Corey Wiktor, the IDA's executive director, cautioning, "Not one decision has been made."
A Great Lakes Cheese executive said the company's deadline for beginning construction on a new, larger cheese factory is drawing close but it is still pursuing a Southern Tier location because of its loyalty to its workers in Cuba and to the local dairy farms that supply its milk.
"We're kind of down to the wire now," Matt Wilkinson, vice president of technology and business development, told IDA members.
Great Lakes Cheese for two years has looked for an acceptable site to build a replacement for its Cuba cheese factory, which traces its roots to 1871 and was sold to Great Lakes Cheese in 1993. The company has said it doesn't have room to expand at its current location.
A lengthy site selection process ended with Great Lakes Cheese settling on a vast, flat expanse of land in Belvidere, known as the Crossroads, straddling the towns of Amity and Angelica.
The Allegany County IDA approved a lucrative package of tax breaks, worth $200 million over 20 years. Great Lakes Cheese would spend $505 million to construct, equip and extend utilities to the new, single-story complex, which would be 1,500 feet long, or nearly four football fields placed end to end.
When Great Lakes Cheese couldn't reach a purchase agreement with Charlie Bares and his partner, the property owners, the Allegany County IDA moved to take 229 acres of their land through eminent domain. That legal process, opposed by some in the county, could have dragged on for years.
Wilkinson told the Wellsville Daily Reporter earlier this month that, ultimately, issues with running utilities to the site, including electricity, prompted Great Lakes Cheese to walk away from the Belvidere property. Bares declined comment.
"We have continued with ongoing discussions on sites in Allegany County," Craig Clark, executive director of the county's IDA, said Thursday in an email.
He said the Cattaraugus County location is close enough for Great Lakes Cheese to retain its Cuba workforce, but he otherwise declined to comment on the possibility of the company moving out of Allegany County and into the neighboring county.
Jason Schwab, whose company owns the eastern Cattaraugus County site, located on Route 16 along the border of the towns of Franklinville and Farmersville, proactively reached out to Great Lakes Cheese about three weeks ago after learning the company had soured on the Belvidere location, officials said Thursday.
The Cattaraugus County site is a little over 200 acres, according to the application to the IDA jointly filed by Schwab and Great Lakes Cheese, which hopes to have construction completed by late 2023 and fully operational the following year.
The application does not detail the value of the property, sales and mortgage-recording tax incentives sought for the project, but the $200 million package requested and approved for the Belvidere location is a logical starting point.
Great Lakes Cheese is based in Ohio and operates in several states. That's why Wiktor said it's important to try to keep the current jobs and future investment in Western New York. Hearings and votes on the requested incentives have yet to be scheduled.
"This is just to identify a site, a possible site," Wiktor said in an interview. "Nobody has told us what site is on the table or off the table."
The resolution approved by the Cattaraugus County IDA board on Thursday notes the company's pursuit of sites in Allegany, Genesee and other counties has not borne fruit.
It's not clear how long the county-financed study of the site will take, nor when Great Lakes Cheese will make a final decision on a site in New York.
Wilkinson told board members the company had expected the site search would take six months and, at this point, it would be halfway through construction on the new cheese factory. He mentioned some possible environmental obstacles with the Cattaraugus site but said they don't appear insurmountable.
"We really do want to get this thing done," Wilkinson said.
The resolution emphasizes what this level of investment would mean to the county, coming as Siemens Energy plans to shutter its plant in Olean and the state this spring closed the Gowanda Correctional Facility in southern Erie County, a double blow of 1,170 combined jobs and $100 million in annual economic impact gone from the area.
"The thought of losing Cuba Cheese is pretty scary," said James J. Snyder Jr., an IDA board member and county legislator.