Allegany County offers thousands of Covid-19 vaccinations

A 3,000-dose allocation from the state for Allegany County, far more than the typical Covid-19 vaccine shipment to that county, has made large numbers of vaccine appointments available for clinics Thursday through Sunday in Wellsville.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, more than 2,200 appointments were open through the Allegany County Health Department website.

The state made an effort to send more vaccine to the Southern Tier this week, in response to complaints that the area, and Allegany County in particular, was lagging in the vaccination stakes.

The doses are all Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, meaning a second shot will be required.

Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, Cattaraugus County Health Commissioner, said his county received 1,000 Moderna doses this week, but all the appointments for Thursday and Friday clinics in Delevan are gone, except for about 100 reserved for people on the county's waiting list.

"If they are not (available), we are sending our residents to Allegany County," Watkins said.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.