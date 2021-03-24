 Skip to main content
Allegany County offers thousands of Covid-19 vaccinations
Rural vaccination pop-up clinic

Veterans Affairs pharmacist Nick Scalzo fills a syringe with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a pop-up Veterans Affairs vaccine clinic at American Legion Herman Kent Post 777 outside Jamestown on Feb. 28. Officials have clamored for similar mass vaccination clinics to serve the eligible residents of rural communities.

 John Hickey

A 3,000-dose allocation from the state for Allegany County, far more than the typical Covid-19 vaccine shipment to that county, has made large numbers of vaccine appointments available for clinics Thursday through Sunday in Wellsville.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, more than 2,200 appointments were open through the Allegany County Health Department website.

The state made an effort to send more vaccine to the Southern Tier this week, in response to complaints that the area, and Allegany County in particular, was lagging in the vaccination stakes.

The doses are all Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, meaning a second shot will be required.

Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, Cattaraugus County Health Commissioner, said his county received 1,000 Moderna doses this week, but all the appointments for Thursday and Friday clinics in Delevan are gone, except for about 100 reserved for people on the county's waiting list.

"If they are not (available), we are sending our residents to Allegany County," Watkins said.

