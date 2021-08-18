Allegany County bringing back rules on masks and social distancing in county buildings

Allegany County is reinstating Covid-19 rules on masks and social distancing in all county buildings beginning Thursday, County Administrator Carissa M. Knapp announced.

All employees and visitors, including those who have been vaccinated, must wear face coverings at all times and maintain six-foot distancing inside county buildings and other work locations, Knapp said. Masks are not required for outdoor work, she added.

The protocols were brought back after Allegany County was designated as a “substantial risk” of Covid-19 transmission under standards set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Federal health officials consider between 50 and 100 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 county residents to be “substantial.” Between Aug. 5 and Aug. 11, Allegany County registered 26 positive cases, or 56.4 per 100,000 residents.

