 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Allegany County bringing back rules on masks and social distancing in county buildings
0 comments

Allegany County bringing back rules on masks and social distancing in county buildings

Support this work for $1 a month

Allegany County is reinstating Covid-19 rules on masks and social distancing in all county buildings beginning Thursday, County Administrator Carissa M. Knapp announced.

All employees and visitors, including those who have been vaccinated, must wear face coverings at all times and maintain six-foot distancing inside county buildings and other work locations, Knapp said. Masks are not required for outdoor work, she added.

The protocols were brought back after Allegany County was designated as a “substantial risk” of Covid-19 transmission under standards set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Federal health officials consider between 50 and 100 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 county residents to be “substantial.” Between Aug. 5 and Aug. 11, Allegany County registered 26 positive cases, or 56.4 per 100,000 residents.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Saturn’s mysterious moon Titan might have lakes and seas

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News