All Saints Catholic Church, the only Catholic church in Buffalo’s Riverside section, will be put up for sale – likely this fall – as part of a plan to market a large school building, parish hall and rectory adjacent to the church.

Parish leaders say they prefer to keep the church and sell just the other buildings, but the plan calls for all the properties to be listed so as not to discourage potential developers. At the same time, they’re trying to raise money for repairs that will allow groups to use a portion of the school building again and generate some rental income for the parish of about 200 families.

The entire school building on Esser Avenue has been off limits for months because the fire alarm system needs about $12,000 in repairs that are slated to begin in mid-August. Those fixes would allow the parish to re-open the first floor of a newer portion of the school for Boy Scout meetings, as a polling site and other uses.

The church at the corner of Esser Avenue and Henrietta Street remains open and will continue to host Mass on Sundays.

“Listing the property is not because we’re closing, but rather because we’re trying to stay open,” said Richard Kaiser, an All Saints parish trustee. “It sounds odd, but putting the property up for sale is actually a means to trying to keep the church open.”

The parish, founded in 1911, can’t afford to make all the repairs necessary on the school, which consists of an original building constructed around 1920, and an addition built in 1958.

Parishioners are trying to raise money for a new roof to prevent further deterioration and keep the buildings sound for new development, Kaiser said.

Ideally, the school buildings could be converted into housing or space for a human services organization that does good work in the community, he added.

“The idea of listing all the property was that we don’t want to tie anybody’s hands and say, ‘Well, you can buy this but not that,’ and they say, ‘Well, that doesn’t work,” Kaiser said. “These developers come up with some creative ideas and that’s what we’re hoping for.”

But Common Council Member Joseph Golombek Jr., who is a member of the parish and whose North District includes the church properties, said he was not optimistic about the likelihood of the church remaining.

“I don’t care how you spin it, that’s not a positive. If you’re putting something on the market, that’s because you want to sell it, not because you don’t want to,” he said.

Golombek said the Buffalo Diocese has neglected the school buildings since the school closed in 2002, despite opportunities for stable tenants and a state grant that would’ve covered the costs of a new roof.

“I’m just very frustrated over the situation, because people have tried to help them and they’ve refused the help,” he said.

The plan to sell the buildings must first be approved by a committee of priests known as the College of Consultors, who advise Bishop Michael W. Fisher.

In 2022, All Saints joined with Assumption in Black Rock and Holy Spirit, St. Margaret, St. Mark, and St. Rose of Lima in North Buffalo as one “family of parishes” under a new reorganization plan being pushed by the diocese as it deals with a Chapter 11 bankruptcy and a growing shortage of priests.

Under the new model, parishes within a family share a pastor and collaborate on ministries.

Diocese officials have said that the “Road to Renewal” family grouping plan would not prescribe church or school closings, but they acknowledged that families of parishes may make such decisions to operate more effectively and efficiently in a time of constrained resources.

If All Saints Church is sold, parishioners will be welcomed to worship at any of the other sites within the family of parishes, Kaiser said.