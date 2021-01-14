All restaurants in 'orange zones' can reopen to indoor dining

All Erie County restaurants in "orange zones" can reopen under "yellow zone" regulations, the Erie County Department of Health said Thursday.
The department's decision is based "solely on the preliminary injunction" that 91 restaurants won from State Supreme Court Justice Henry J. Nowak on Wednesday to prevent the state from enforcing Covid-19 restrictions.
Pursuant to NYS Supreme Court Justice Henry J. Nowak's preliminary injunction, and after consultation with our legal counsel, @ECDOH will apply "yellow zone" criteria to all permitted food service facilities in the "orange zone." Full @ECDOH statement: https://t.co/AJOZ5ASNpK pic.twitter.com/V4nRvuQSaU— Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) January 14, 2021
The decision allows all restaurants to operate under "yellow zone" rules was made after the health department met with its legal counsel, county officials said.
Support Local Journalism
As a result, all restaurants in Erie County will be able to offer dining at 50% capacity. They must still adhere to "yellow zone" rules, which include seating a maximum of four people per table and keeping a 6-foot distance between tables.
By New York State regulations, bars and restaurants will still have to close at 10 p.m. State officials said Wednesday they are keeping the 10 p.m. closing time in place and rejected pleas from local restaurant owners and other officials to lift the restriction.
"This action is only effective as long as Judge Nowak's preliminary injunction is in place. If an appellate court of law should rule differently, ECDOH will follow such new judicial order," the department's statement said.
The change in enforcement only applies to the county's enforcement of regulations and doesn't extend to other agencies such as the New York State Liquor Authority, the Health Department noted. The SLA could not immediately be reached for comment.
"ECDOH public health sanitarians are continuing educational outreach to permitted facilities along with complaint investigations and inspections as appropriate," the statement said.