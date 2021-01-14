All restaurants in 'orange zones' can reopen to indoor dining

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

As a result, all restaurants in Erie County will be able to offer dining at 50% capacity. They must still adhere to "yellow zone" rules, which include seating a maximum of four people per table and keeping a 6-foot distance between tables.

By New York State regulations, bars and restaurants will still have to close at 10 p.m. State officials said Wednesday they are keeping the 10 p.m. closing time in place and rejected pleas from local restaurant owners and other officials to lift the restriction.

"This action is only effective as long as Judge Nowak's preliminary injunction is in place. If an appellate court of law should rule differently, ECDOH will follow such new judicial order," the department's statement said.

The change in enforcement only applies to the county's enforcement of regulations and doesn't extend to other agencies such as the New York State Liquor Authority, the Health Department noted. The SLA could not immediately be reached for comment.

"ECDOH public health sanitarians are continuing educational outreach to permitted facilities along with complaint investigations and inspections as appropriate," the statement said.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.