All remote classes at Buffalo public schools canceled today because of tech issues
All remote classes at Buffalo public schools canceled today because of tech issues

Buffalo Schools Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash

Call it a snow day, 2021 style.

All remote classes at Buffalo public schools are canceled today because of technology problems, the school district announced Friday morning.

"Due to an unanticipated interruption to BPS District network systems all remote classes are cancelled for today, Friday, March 12th," district spokesman Elena Cala said in an emailed statement to the media.

However, all in-person classes will continue as scheduled, she said.

On Monday, a new batch of students are set to return to in-person learning at Buffalo schools, mostly third-, fourth- and ninth-graders.

