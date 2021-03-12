All remote classes at Buffalo public schools canceled today because of tech issues

Call it a snow day, 2021 style.

All remote classes at Buffalo public schools are canceled today because of technology problems, the school district announced Friday morning.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"Due to an unanticipated interruption to BPS District network systems all remote classes are cancelled for today, Friday, March 12th," district spokesman Elena Cala said in an emailed statement to the media.

However, all in-person classes will continue as scheduled, she said.

On Monday, a new batch of students are set to return to in-person learning at Buffalo schools, mostly third-, fourth- and ninth-graders.

Maki Becker

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.