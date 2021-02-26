All Erie County residents will be eligible for Delavan-Grider vaccination site next week

The state Health Department said Friday that all Erie County residents soon will be eligible to book appointments for Covid-19 vaccinations at the Delavan-Grider Community Center in Buffalo.

So far, only residents of 10 ZIP codes in Buffalo and Cheektowaga are eligible to make appointments for shots at the East Side site. The vaccine will be administered starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

That's the same day Delavan-Grider appointments on the state website and telephone number, 833-697-4829 will be available to all eligible Erie County residents, the Health Department said.

Those appointments can be booked based on availability at the time.

As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, there were 9,719 appointments left for first-dose dates from March 12-23 and 5,899 appointments for first-dose dates from April 14-27.

The booking of appointments for the 10 ZIP codes Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo considered underserved by the vaccine program began Wednesday.