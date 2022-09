An "all-clear" has been given on SUNY Jamestown Community College's campus in Cattaraugus County after a lockdown was issued earlier Friday, according to an alert update on the school's website.

The alert was issued at 2:32 p.m. for all buildings on the campus because of reports of a person with a dangerous weapon. The all-clear came at 4:11 p.m. after law enforcement had safely evacuated all people from the buildings.