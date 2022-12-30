'Alive and well:' Man known as 'Peanut' reported missing is found at shelter

Johnny "Peanut" Cooperwood's family has located him safe and sound after searching for him since the blizzard struck Buffalo on Dec. 23.

"He was found alive and well in a shelter on Niagara Street," Cooperwood's cousin, Finley Cooperwood of Angelica, said Friday.

The family became alarmed over the weekend when they were unable to reach Cooperwood by phone and had not heard from him since the storm. Cooperwood has been homeless on and off for years and is known to many people on Buffalo's East Side, his cousin said.

They reported him missing on several Facebook groups and in The Buffalo News. In response, a member of the community, Valerie Sweat, took it upon herself Thursday to start calling every shelter in Buffalo – and located Johnny Cooperwood.

"He had lost all his phone numbers and he had not put it together that people might be looking for him," Finley Cooperwood said. "I told him, 'We got your face all over The Buffalo News,' and he said, 'Aww, thank you, angel.' "

"This is a confirmation of how much we love him and how much the community loves him," his cousin added. "It took a village to find him, and we are so grateful."