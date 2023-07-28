Alexandre Nseka and his family arrived in Buffalo in October after an arduous, monthslong journey from Angola in Central Africa. His dream was to be granted asylum in the United States.

But a routine medical checkup turned up a devastating diagnosis – the father of three had advanced stage liver cancer and he would have only a few months to live.

A man of faith, he held on to hope that he would survive, said Abby Grainge, a nurse practitioner at Jericho Road Community Health Center, who treats asylum-seekers living at the Vive Shelter on Buffalo’s East Side, which Jericho operates.

At the same time, Nseka worried about what would become of his family.

He asked Grainge, “Do you think that I’m going to feel well enough to work so I can leave money for my family?” she recounted.

Nseka underwent treatment at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center but his cancer had spread too far. He died June 26 at a temporary home where his family was living during the final 10 days of his life.

Nseka’s widow, Sandra Kiabala, gave permission to Grainge to share the family’s story with The Buffalo News.

Last summer, Nseka fled Angola with his wife and their three children – two boys and a girl.

Nseka, a businessman, was fleeing from political prosecution, Vive staff said. They didn’t know the details, but saw the evidence of past torture – part of his ear was missing and he had scars on his head.

The family first fled to Brazil and then they made their way north, sometimes on foot. Their journey included trekking through the jungles of the treacherous Darien Gap in Panama to the U.S./Mexico border.

In the fall, Nseka and his family arrived at the Vive Shelter.

Vive was founded in 1984 by a group of Catholic nuns who wanted to help Central and South American asylum-seekers whom they saw living on the streets. It was first housed in a convent in Lackawanna, but for decades has been at 50 Wyoming Ave.

Jericho, which provides health care and community services to refugees and low-income people, acquired Vive in 2015. Since then, tens of thousands of people from around the world have turned to Vive as they try to get asylum in the U.S. or Canada.

All Vive residents are screened for communicable diseases, explained Grainge, who treats most of the Vive residents. The biggest worry is tuberculosis, she said. They also screen for hepatitis B and C. “This is common for people around the world,” Grainge said.

Nseka went for his screening at Jericho’s clinic on Doat Street and he tested positive for hepatitis B, which came as a surprise. The clinic did a follow-up lab panel and saw there was something terribly wrong with his liver. It looked like cancer. The clinic arranged for him to have a CT scan, which confirmed the cancer diagnosis.

“It was advanced,” Grainge said. “It had spread to his lungs.”

Grainge recalled how sad she felt when she saw the extent of the cancer.

“You know he only has a few months to live,” she thought.

To explain the situation and to give Nseka the best care possible, Grainge worked with a nurse at Jericho, Rosaline Kabongo, who is from the Democratic Republic of Congo and speaks Lingala, Nseka’s native language.

“She could explain what’s going on medically. She knows the culture,” Grainge said.

Vive helped Nseka get covered by Medicaid, which is not always readily available to people in the asylum process. That allowed him to get treatment at Roswell Park.

“Until the end, he kept believing there was going to be a way. He had a few rounds of chemo,” Grainge said.

The staff at Vive wanted to help Nseka and his family move into their own home.

“The living standards at Vive are tough,” Grainge acknowledged, even for healthy people.

Vive Director Matt Tice and his stepmother, Laurie Tice, started a GoFundMe campaign.

A staff social worker, Roberta Pickens, helped him create a pain medicine chart to keep track of his medications, and even made him soup.

By June, it was clear that Nseka likely only had a few days to live.

Yet, he knew he had saved his family. “He was happy he had paved the way for his children to have a better life,” Grainge said.

Vive staff arranged for Nseka and his family to temporarily move into an apartment. They also made arrangements with Hospice Buffalo.

“The goal was for him to be able to pass alone with his family in a comfortable home. We did not want him to die at Vive,” Grainge said.

Part of the money raised in the GoFundMe campaign went to cover the cost of his funeral. Dozens of people from the Angolan community attended the burial service, Grainge said.

“I used to be an ICU nurse,” Grainge said. “I’ve seen a lot of people die.

“But this was an experience I have never witnessed before. Knowing him for eight months before he died. I would talk to him at least once a week. I definitely have cried. Not only was he patient, he became a friend. He also had such a sweet spirit. He was so thankful for everything he was being offered. It broke your heart that someone who suffered so much already to go through this.”