Alden man, 57, killed after Jeep plummets over cliff in Wyoming County
A 57-year-old Alden man was killed in a crash Friday afternoon in Wyoming County after his vehicle went off the road, fell down a 30-foot cliff and came to a rest on its roof, state police said Saturday.

The crash took place at 2:41 p.m. in Bennington when a 2012 Jeep traveling north on Bullis Road drove off the east side of the roadway and went down the cliff. Troopers say the driver, Michael J. Colman, was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner.

A cause of the crash was not immediately revealed.

