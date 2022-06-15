Albright-Knox to launch Marisol project: 'A lot to look forward to'

The Albright-Knox Art Gallery has been awarded $100,000 by the Getty Foundation for a digital project on the late Venezuelan-American pop artist Marisol Escobar, popularly known as Marisol.

The project is intended to shine a light on Marisol's lesser-known use of paper in her artmaking practice. Albright-Knox curatorial fellow Julia Vazquez will research, catalogue, conserve, document and present to scholars and the public this overlooked aspect of her work.

"Marisol was a Latin American artist, a woman artist and an immigrant artist, which is to say she is precisely the type of artist whose stories sometimes get forgotten," Vazquez said. "The degree to which she is unknown today is totally inconsistent with the fame she enjoyed at the height of her career. It's nice to see her coming back into visibility."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The digital project will coincide with a retrospective exhibition of her work in October 2023. A gallery dedicated to Marisol will also be part of the renamed Buffalo AKG Art Museum when it reopens in 2023.

The Albright-Knox in 1964 was the first museum to formally acquire her art. Marisol's estate bequeathed all of the artist’s works in 2017, one year after her death, including sculptures, paintings, photography and around 400 works on paper.

Marisol is best known for her large-scale sculptures that fused pop and folk art, which drew considerable critical and commercial attention in the 1960s and 1970s. But she also produced a large amount of works on paper, and Vazquez said fans of Marisol's work have a lot to look forward to.

"Everything should surprise and excite them in no small part because many of the works on paper are works of art never shown to the public before," she said.

The grant was part of over $1.2 million awarded by the Getty Foundation to 15 museums in nine countries.

Other recipients include the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., the Courtauld Gallery in London and the Yale University Art Gallery in New Haven, Conn.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.