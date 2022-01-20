Albright-Knox teams up with Smithsonian museum to acquire Yayoi Kusama installation

The Albright-Knox Art Gallery has teamed up with a Smithsonian Institution museum to acquire an immersive installation by famed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, the institutions jointly announced Thursday.

The psychedelic colored, polka-dotted works by the 92-year-old artist have drawn record-breaking crowds to venues across the United States.

Titled "Infinity Room – My Heart is Dancing into the Universe," the piece was jointly acquired by the Albright-Knox, which will reopen as the Buffalo AKG Museum, and the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, which is part of the Smithsonian and is located on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

The "Infinity Room" is one of 20 in a collection by Kusama and is a room covered on all six sides with mirrors and filled with polka-dotted lanterns that change color. Visitors are invited to pass through the exhibit for an immersive experience.

The installation will be exhibited first at the Hirshhorn, opening sometime in the spring as part of a larger exhibition of Kusama's work, and then later at the new Buffalo AKG Museum, where it will become part of the gallery's permanent collection.

