Albright-Knox teams up with Smithsonian museum to acquire Yayoi Kusama installation

The Albright-Knox Art Gallery has teamed up with a Smithsonian Institution museum to acquire an immersive installation by famed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, the institutions jointly announced Thursday.
The psychedelic colored, polka-dotted works by the 92-year-old artist have drawn record-breaking crowds to venues across the United States.
Museum Director Janne Siren voiced optimism about governments unloosening their purse strings, as the pandemic recedes, and the community's response to Jeffrey Gundlach's $2.5 million matching grant offer.
Titled "Infinity Room – My Heart is Dancing into the Universe," the piece was jointly acquired by the Albright-Knox, which will reopen as the Buffalo AKG Museum, and the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, which is part of the Smithsonian and is located on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
The "Infinity Room" is one of 20 in a collection by Kusama and is a room covered on all six sides with mirrors and filled with polka-dotted lanterns that change color. Visitors are invited to pass through the exhibit for an immersive experience.
The installation will be exhibited first at the Hirshhorn, opening sometime in the spring as part of a larger exhibition of Kusama's work, and then later at the new Buffalo AKG Museum, where it will become part of the gallery's permanent collection.
And for fans of the Mirrored Room by Greek artist Lucas Samaras, a beloved exhibit at the Albright-Knox, fear not: The Infinity Room is not replacing it and the Mirrored Room is expected to be back on display when the museum reopens.
The museum has been closed to the public since November 2019 for the construction of a new building on the northwest corner of the museum's campus on Elmwood Avenue. The building, when completed, will add an additional 30,000 square feet of exhibit space, allowing the renamed AKG to more than double the number of works it can display at any one time. The expansion, the museum's first since 1962, was funded through a $62.5 million gift from Buffalo-born investment banker Jeffrey Gundlach. His surname makes the "G" in AKG, and the new building will bear his name.
The museum will also add an "indoor town square" and bury the current surface parking lot facing Elmwood underground, making room for a green plaza.
The newly minted Buffalo AKG Museum is scheduled to reopen later this year. No date has been set for the installation of Kusama's "Infinity Room."