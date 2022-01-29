Albright-Knox Northland to close in June with final exhibition

"In These Truths," co-curated by Edrys Wajid and Aitina Fareed-Cooke in collaboration with Ott, will feature the works of 23 emerging and established Black artists from Buffalo and around the country.

"We will have artists with different lived experiences, but what they have in common is their Black experiences and their own truths," Wajid said. "It's a good snapshot into highlighting the Black experience through the arts."

Wajid, who is also an Albright-Knox member, thinks this will be a fitting exhibition for the Northland site, which, he said, hasn't really drawn in the Black community that lives there.

"I think this show will hopefully do what I originally had wished for the Albright to do, which is to connect the dots to it being in the 14208 code, as opposed to the 14222," Wajid said.

"In the time that it's been over in that space, the Black community over there didn't get an opportunity to see what reflected them," he said. "If you're not into artwork in general, and are not in the practice of visiting galleries on weekends, just because an art gallery comes to the community doesn't mean it automatically picks up the habit."

This show has the potential to change that, he said.