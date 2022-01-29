Albright-Knox Northland to close in June with final exhibition

Albright-Knox Northland, the satellite location of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery that opened on the East Side in January 2020, is closing June 5.
The light-filled space at 612 Northland Ave. has helped fill the breach since the Albright-Knox temporarily closed for a multiyear expansion project in November 2019. The Northland lease expires this year, and at a cost of about $1 million annually, Janne Sirén, the museum's director, said it is too expensive to keep both locations.
"For us to endow that would be, right now, inconceivable from a financial point of view," Sirén said.
The last exhibition, "In These Truths," will open Feb. 19 and close on Albright-Knox Northland's last day of operation.
Sirén said satellite sites are difficult to make succeed because it is hard to shake the perception that the main campus is the more prestigious placement for artwork.
"It creates an us-versus-them felt by curators, the public and artists because people want to be in the main campus," Sirén said.
The experience at Albright-Knox Northland has helped the museum prioritize community engagement in a way never done before, he added.
"We never really got to see what operating Northland in a non-Covid setting could have been," Sirén said. "But in terms of community relations and community engagement, it has been of vital importance.
"I think it has fundamentally changed our curatorial DNA. That's a big thing for an art museum to say that's been around for 160 years."
Aaron Ott, the museum's curator of public art who helped curate or organize four of the six shows there, including the new one, said the Albright-Knox Northland has offered a spirit of experimentation and the opportunity to evolve in critical ways.
"I think the shows at Northland, honestly, allowed us to take some chances, and that was a real benefit," Ott said. "That community dialogue, I think, will be an ongoing and essential component moving forward at the new campus."
Ott said the genesis of "In These Truths" – including having local artists serving as curators – came out of early community conversations.
"Having curators of color activate the space through the platform of the Albright is really something that is exciting and a way for us to establish a new form of dialogue," Ott said.
"When you incorporate those voices, whether at a curatorial level or whether at a communication level, it makes us a better institution, or at least a more responsive institution," he said. "That, to me, is kind of the spirit in which Northland has served."
'In These Truths'
"In These Truths," co-curated by Edrys Wajid and Aitina Fareed-Cooke in collaboration with Ott, will feature the works of 23 emerging and established Black artists from Buffalo and around the country.
"We will have artists with different lived experiences, but what they have in common is their Black experiences and their own truths," Wajid said. "It's a good snapshot into highlighting the Black experience through the arts."
Wajid, who is also an Albright-Knox member, thinks this will be a fitting exhibition for the Northland site, which, he said, hasn't really drawn in the Black community that lives there.
"I think this show will hopefully do what I originally had wished for the Albright to do, which is to connect the dots to it being in the 14208 code, as opposed to the 14222," Wajid said.
"In the time that it's been over in that space, the Black community over there didn't get an opportunity to see what reflected them," he said. "If you're not into artwork in general, and are not in the practice of visiting galleries on weekends, just because an art gallery comes to the community doesn't mean it automatically picks up the habit."
This show has the potential to change that, he said.
"There's now a grand opportunity and grand gesture with sincere intent to have that conversation, finally," Wajid said. "It's going to be a great exclamation mark and closing sentiment on that space."