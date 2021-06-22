Albright-Knox latest to pull out of stalled Station Twelve in Amherst

When the temporary ban was lifted, construction at Station Twelve did not resume. Crews have closed up some of the partially constructed buildings, but otherwise, no activity has taken place over the past 15 months.

"It's hard to say what's really going on over there," said Eric Balsom, sales manager at nearby Kenny Carpets.

He said the former Northtown Plaza had started to decline, but the inactive, half-built development is in danger of turning into an "eyesore," and he wonders how long Whole Foods is willing to wait for other retailers to join them on the site.

Sciera previously said pandemic-driven economic uncertainty has made it even more difficult to attract retail tenants.

WS has announced at least 14 tenants in all, most recently At Home, a national home and seasonal décor chain. But it has lost at least two of them: L.L. Bean, to Benderson Development Co.'s The Boulevard shopping center, and the Albright-Knox store.

It is unclear when WS will restart work on Station Twelve.

