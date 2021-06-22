Albright-Knox latest to pull out of stalled Station Twelve in Amherst

On Nov. 19, 2019, when WS Development held a ceremonial groundbreaking for its planned overhaul of the Northtown Plaza shopping center, Public Espresso + Coffee catered the event.
Public Espresso had agreed to expand into Amherst as part of the project at the urging of WS executive Brian Sciera, who raved about the restaurant at the news conference that afternoon.
The developer isn't giving up on the project and believes the idea of open-air shopping, dining and recreational activities will prove even more attractive in a post-pandemic world.
Today, the Northtown Plaza redevelopment, branded Station Twelve, is in limbo with construction stalled. And Public Espresso, once a highly coveted future tenant, hasn't heard anything from WS in over a year.
"Nothing. No, 'Hey, are you guys still interested?' 'Hey, are things on track?' " said James Rayburg, a Public Espresso co-owner.
Rayburg said Public Espresso hasn't pulled out of the project yet, because it is not in any rush to open a third location.
Western New York will still get its first L.L. Bean store, but it's headed for the Boulevard shopping plaza in Amherst rather than the former Northtown Plaza.
But at least two other prospective tenants have withdrawn: L.L. Bean, which, as previously reported, is moving down Niagara Falls Boulevard to another retail center in the town, and the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, which had planned to open a shop at Station Twelve.
“While the pandemic derailed our plans, we continue to follow the Station Twelve development with great interest and look forward to future opportunities to collaborate," Albright-Knox Deputy Director Joe Lin-Hill said in a statement to The Buffalo News.
Sciera, WS' senior vice president for leasing, did not respond to a request for comment, though he has previously expressed confidence in the long-term prospects of Station Twelve.
The project has proceeded sluggishly since WS Development bought the Northtown Plaza property on Sheridan Drive in 2015. WS Development cleared out the plaza's tenants over the next several years and opened the area's first Whole Foods Market on the site in 2017.
Demolition of the existing buildings on the property didn't begin until fall 2019. That November, WS broke ground on the six planned buildings that would wrap around a central recreational space.
Sciera, speaking four months before the pandemic took hold, said Buffalo's resurgence grabbed WS' attention.
"Wherever you looked, there was really cool stuff going on, so we wanted to be a part of that," he said at the time.
Online shopping has rocked traditional retail, but WS is up to the challenge, he said. Station Twelve "will be a little bit quirky, will be a little bit unexpected, and will be a very connected place to shop, dine, sweat, work and play," Sciera said.
Construction was expected to wrap up in June 2020, with the first stores opening as early as the fall. Then, in March 2020, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo ordered a halt to non-essential construction amid the Covid-19 outbreak.
When the temporary ban was lifted, construction at Station Twelve did not resume. Crews have closed up some of the partially constructed buildings, but otherwise, no activity has taken place over the past 15 months.
"It's hard to say what's really going on over there," said Eric Balsom, sales manager at nearby Kenny Carpets.
He said the former Northtown Plaza had started to decline, but the inactive, half-built development is in danger of turning into an "eyesore," and he wonders how long Whole Foods is willing to wait for other retailers to join them on the site.
Sciera previously said pandemic-driven economic uncertainty has made it even more difficult to attract retail tenants.
WS has announced at least 14 tenants in all, most recently At Home, a national home and seasonal décor chain. But it has lost at least two of them: L.L. Bean, to Benderson Development Co.'s The Boulevard shopping center, and the Albright-Knox store.
It is unclear when WS will restart work on Station Twelve.
At Home, a national home and seasonal décor chain, plans to open a location in the former Northtown Plaza in Amherst.
Liz Lennon owns Danahy's, the women's clothing store, which moved out of the Northtown Plaza and across Sheridan to Benderson's Piccadilly Plaza. She said she is sorry to see the delays in bringing the site back to life because the project as planned would provide a boost to the local economy.
"I hope for their sakes they can get it going," Lennon said.
Town officials have sought to remain optimistic about the much-delayed project, but say it is time for WS Development to consider adding apartments or town houses to the retail-focused concept. The Town Board rezoned the site to allow for the addition of housing.
"It could have been mixed use out of the gate," Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa said.
For Rayburg, the construction delay has allowed Public Espresso, as it comes out of the pandemic, to focus on expanding operations at its two current locations, downtown and in South Buffalo.
The company is not shopping around for a different site for a Northtowns expansion and is willing to wait and see what happens with WS before deciding whether to pull the plug on the Station Twelve shop, he said.
"I would say we are probably on the fence about whether or not it would happen," Rayburg said.