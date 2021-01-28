Albright-Knox artworks sell for $3.1 million at auction

Albright-Knox Art Gallery's coffers increased by millions in a matter of minutes Thursday, thanks to four works of art sold by Sotheby's auction house.

Most of the money came from the sale of Luca della Robbia's circa-1450 Relief of the Madonna and Child. Its sale for slightly more than $2 million exceeded the estimated price of $700,000 to $1 million set by Sotheby's.

In all, the sale of two paintings and two sculptures totaled $3.1 million, with the auction house retaining a commission from the sale. The proceeds will be restricted to the gallery's acquisition endowment, which has been used to acquire 740 modern and contemporary artworks since 2013.

"We are very pleased with the result of the sale," said Joe Lin-Hill, the art gallery's deputy director. "The top lot we offered, the Luca della Robbia, was really such an extraordinary work."

The work by the Florence sculptor features mother and child in tin-glazed terra cotta on a blue background, with a box frame glazed in white with turquoise strips, and blue discs at each corner that imitate marble inlay.

+3 Albright-Knox announces two major exhibitions, galleries for Still and Marisol The Albright-Knox Art Gallery also said it plans to sell a dozen artworks, including antiquities and paintings from the 15th to 17th centuries.

"We don't know who bought any of these works, but that was certainly a real prize," Lin-Hill said. "It did extremely well, and that was the one we were most pleased about."