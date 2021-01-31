Albion nursing home hit with biggest federal Covid-19 fine in New York State

• Inadequate hand hygiene.

"Specifically, facility staff (certified nurse aides and licensed practical nurses) entered and exited the room of a resident diagnosed with [redacted]. The same staff then entered the rooms of residents without Covid-19, passed breakfast trays, assisted with the residents' meal and provided hands-on care without wearing PPE and completing proper hand hygiene," according to the inspection.

Several calls from The Buffalo News on Saturday to obtain comments from the facility’s administrator and director of nursing were not returned.

In the past 13 months, the federal government has issued numerous fines to nursing homes in New York for Covid-19 violations and for unrelated violations. They ranged from failing to carry out adequate infection control protocols to insufficient care of residents. But by far, the fine against the Villages of Orleans was the biggest for that time period.

The second and third biggest federal fines in the state were $47,954 against the Riverside in Manhattan and $13,507 at Silvercrest in Queens. They were the result of violations from state inspections that were not classified as Covid-19 focused.