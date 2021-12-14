Albion Central School District voters approve $26.69M capital improvement project

Voters in the Albion Central School District on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a $26.69 million capital improvement project by a vote of 225 to 44, according to school district Superintendent Mickey Edwards.

"This project will greatly benefit all students in the district," Edwards said in a statement. "We are excited to move forward and bring these needed upgrades to Albion."

The design phase for the project will begin in January and run through August 2022. Construction is planned to take place during the 2023-2024 school year.

District homeowners and business owners will not see an increase in taxes to pay for the project as a result of careful project planning and financial implementation, according to the district officials.

All three district schools and the bus garage will benefit from the project that will include security enhancements to all of the district's buildings, they added.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.