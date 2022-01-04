Albany district attorney won't pursue criminal case against Cuomo

ALBANY – Days before former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo was due in court on a misdemeanor charge for an alleged groping incident of a female staffer, Albany County District Attorney David Soares said Tuesday he is dropping the matter against Cuomo.

Soares said he found the woman bringing the complaint, Brittany Commisso, to be “credible," but that a review of the evidence has made him conclude “that we cannot meet our burden at trial.”

Cuomo was due in court in Albany on Friday following a charge in October that he forcibly touched Commisso, who previously went public with her story against the ex-governor.

“While many have an opinion regarding the allegations against the former governor, the Albany County DA’s office is the only one who has a burden to prove the elements of a crime beyond a reasonable doubt," Soares said in a statement Tuesday.

Soares said he encourages victims of sexual harassment to continue to bring their stories to light, and that his decision does not have an impact on Commisso’s rights to launch a civil case against Cuomo.