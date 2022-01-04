Albany district attorney won't pursue criminal case against Cuomo

ALBANY – Days before former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo was due in court on a misdemeanor charge for an alleged groping incident of a female staffer, Albany County District Attorney David Soares said Tuesday he is dropping the matter against Cuomo.
Soares said he found the woman bringing the complaint, Brittany Commisso, to be “credible," but that a review of the evidence has made him conclude “that we cannot meet our burden at trial.”
Cuomo was due in court in Albany on Friday following a charge in October that he forcibly touched Commisso, who previously went public with her story against the ex-governor.
“While many have an opinion regarding the allegations against the former governor, the Albany County DA’s office is the only one who has a burden to prove the elements of a crime beyond a reasonable doubt," Soares said in a statement Tuesday.
Soares said he encourages victims of sexual harassment to continue to bring their stories to light, and that his decision does not have an impact on Commisso’s rights to launch a civil case against Cuomo.
Commisso, who was an aide to the governor, has said Cuomo groped her in late 2020 in an office at the Executive Mansion. Cuomo has denied the allegations, as well as those of other women that he sexually harassed or inappropriately touched them.
The Commisso criminal case began with a filing by the Albany County sheriff in October against Cuomo. But Soares quickly said his office had not been consulted by the sheriff before the charges were brought, and he raised legal questions about the manner in which the complaint against Cuomo was filed.
Commisso alleged a pattern of sexual harassment by Cuomo beyond the unwanted groping incident at the governor’s mansion. She was among the women whose cases were highlighted in an August report by Attorney General Letitia James that, along with impeachment case being readied by state lawmakers, led Cuomo to leave office in August.
The decision by Soares not to prosecute Cuomo was first reported by the Albany Times Union.
Cuomo lawyers did not have an immediate comment.