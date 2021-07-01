Alan Pergament: Levin signs off WGRZ newscast on WUTV; format change at 107.7

This is what I'm thinking:

WGRZ-TV’s final 10 p.m. newscast on WUTV aired Wednesday, with anchor Scott Levin noting at the end the station will air a new 9 p.m. newscast on the digital channel 2.2 where Antenna TV is carried and via streaming. The anchors will be rotated, with the premiere tonight carried on the main channel WGRZ to be anchored by Maryalice Demler. WUTV’s new hourlong 10 p.m. newscast starts tonight, with “Seinfeld” reruns moving to 11 p.m.

Demler, Levin and WIVB-TV’s anchor team of Jacquie Walker and Don Postles all congratulated Keith Radford on his retirement Wednesday. Classy. Postles recalled that Radford replaced him at WKBW after Postles left for an anchor job in Fresno, Calif.

That brings up the one statement made by WKBW anchor Ashley Rowe on the celebration of Radford's career Wednesday that requires an asterisk. She called Radford “Western New York’s longest running male anchor.”

That is only true if you count consecutive years at one station. Postles has anchored for 42 years combined at WIVB, WKBW and WGRZ-TV, at least eight years more than Radford here.

I’m not sure if Postles realizes it, but Radford told me that he turned down the Fresno job when he anchored in Salt Lake City.