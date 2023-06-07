This is what I’m thinking:

“AM Buffalo” co-host Emily Lampa won’t be involved when the program becomes “7Life” and is moved online this September.

Lampa, a former WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) reporter, confirmed her last day on “AM Buffalo” will be on the program’s final day, June 23.

The station announcement of “7Life” mentioned Mercedes Wilson as the program host and notably didn’t include Lampa as she was in contract negotiations. Lampa wrote in an email that the negotiations ended.

Lampa replaced longtime “AM Buffalo” host Linda Pellegrino in February of 2021.

At the time, Lampa praised the “impressive” legacy of “AM Buffalo” and thanked Pellegrino “for setting the TV show hosting bar high over the past three decades. It will be an honor, and a challenge to fill those beautiful shoes!”

Wilson replaced Melanie Camp as Lampa’s co-host almost a year ago after appearing on “AM Buffalo” for more than a year in a Monday segment titled “Recipes for Life” in which a guest joined her with a recipe that enabled viewers to learn a story about the dish.

Congratulations to Chelsea Lovell, the host of WIVB-TV’s (Channel 4) “Daytime Buffalo” for being named first runner-up in the Miss New York State competition. She had to take some time off her 3 p.m. weekday program to compete. Kate Glaser, who worked in TV news before going into public relations, did an impressive job substituting for Lovell. Full disclosure: She took a course with me at Buffalo State University.

Amelia Collins, the 2022 Miss Manhattan, was named Miss New York State. She is from Arkansas, but according to her hometown TV station was eligible to become Miss New York State because she attends New York University (NYU).

There was some drama Sunday at WECK when some listeners went to social media to protest what they believed was the removal of Ronnie Dombrowski’s polka show in favor of a national polka show.

WECK owner Buddy Shula said Monday the reports on social media were inaccurate. He added that Dombrowski was on vacation last Sunday so Shula put the music together Sunday without knowing anything about polkas.

Shula added Ronnie D, as he is called, will be back this Sunday with his normal polka show, which is now called "The Big WECK, Big Polka Show." Ronnie D also calls it “Drivetime Polkas.” Shula said both names are mentioned in the show.

“Ronnie and I had some conversations over the direction of the show, and we found a happy medium,” wrote Shula.

Ronnie D could not be reached for comment.

Shula said the only change made was cutting an hour from the polka show to make room “for our regular format and JPs “Breakfast with the Beatles.”

Of course, not everyone is happy that an hour of the polka show was cut to make room for the 10 a.m. to noon program, “Breakfast with the Beatles” hosted by John Piccillo, better known as JP.

JP briefly broke off negotiations with Shula over what was believed to be a disagreement over the Beatles program before joining the station.

“We have had a few complaints about dropping one hour of the original three-hour (polka) show,” wrote Shula. “But the Beatles comments outweigh them by far.”

Shula says he’s “never seen a bigger response to anything we’ve ever done” than “Breakfast with the Beatles.”

JP has said it is the second-longest running “Breakfast with the Beatles” program in the country, with only a station in Los Angeles airing it longer.

“You can get Beatles music just about anywhere, but what you cannot get is the deep, intimate knowledge JP has brought to this show for the past 28 years,” wrote Shula.