Alan Pergament: Both sides of WNY's national image highlighted by national TV coverage

You might say it was the best of times for Western New York’s image and the worst of times for its image.

Western New Yorkers undoubtedly expected the Blizzard of 2022 to lead the national newscasts on the broadcast networks Monday to perpetuate the area’s cold and snowy winter image.

But they probably didn’t expect NBC’s and ABC’s newscasts to end their half-hour newscasts with the heartwarming story about a South Korean tour group taken in by a Williamsville couple after the group’s van was stuck in front of the couple’s home.

The story about Alexander and Andrea Campagna inviting the 10 South Koreans headed from Washington, D.C., to Niagara Falls into their home helped perpetuate the area’s positive image as the City of Good Neighbors.

CBS didn’t cover the story Monday about the Campagnas, which was carried by The New York Times on Christmas with the headline: “They Traveled From South Korea. They Got Stranded Near Buffalo.”

However, the CBS newscast also had a Buffalo angle: Jericka Duncan, a former WIVB-TV (Channel 4) reporter, was anchoring “The CBS Evening News” with regular anchor Norah O’Donnell off. Duncan introduced the story about what CBS called “The Blizzard of the Century” wreaking havoc nationwide and at the time resulted in 27 dead in Western New York.

All three national newscasts had substitute anchors, which is typical for the last week of the year.

The Campagna story at the end of ABC’s newscast was introduced by anchor Mary Bruce, who was subbing for regular anchor David Muir, who is from Syracuse.

Bruce introduced the story under the title “America Strong,” by saying “the visitors from half the world away found the kindness of strangers in the middle of the deadly and historic storm.”

Bruce voiced over the story, which featured a Zoom interview with Alexander Campagna, who was wearing a Bills vest.

It ended with Alexander Campagna giving this holiday message: “No matter where you are in the world if you receive a knock on the door at your home and open the door to perfect strangers you never know who is going to come inside but the compassion and love that human beings have for each other triumph.”

NBC's newscast was anchored by Tom Llamas, subbing for Lester Holt. NBC’s report at the top of the newscast about “The Blizzard of the Century” included a brief appearance by WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) reporter Dave McKinley.

Llamas introduced the Campagna story, as part of NBC’s “Inspiring America” feature that often ends its newscasts.

Reported by Jesse Kirsch, NBC’s story was more thorough. It included a brief joint Zoom interview with Alexander and Andrea Campagna.

“The real heroes are those in the streets rescuing stranded people,” said Alexander, who was wearing the same Bills vest he wore on ABC.

Kirsch noted the Campagnas and their guests bonded “over Korean food and the Buffalo Bills.”

But the highlight of the story was an interview with Yoseb Choi, who was on his honeymoon with his wife, Claire.

“We didn’t know if we were going to die if not for Alex and Andrea,” said Choi. “I met angels. They made our honeymoon so great and unforgettable.”

A shorter version of Kirsch’s story also appeared this morning on NBC’s “Today,” which was anchored by substitutes Peter Alexander and Kristen Welker.

Western New Yorkers can debate whether the Blizzard of 2022 was worse than the Blizzard of ’77, but there is one thing that isn’t open to debate.

One of the biggest differences between the two devastating blizzards were the ability of the local meteorologists to predict what was coming several days ahead thanks to improved technology. Bravo to them, especially to people like Channel 2's Carl Lam and Channel 4's Jordyn Jenna who worked long hours.

The blizzard may have helped more people discover that former WKBW-TV (Channel 7) meteorologist Andy Parker is now doing forecasts online on Andy Parker TV. Parker left Channel 7 earlier this year amid speculation he might have been headed to Channel 2. The station changed general managers and it never happened.

With anchors stuck in their homes across Western New York, they found ways to continue their on-air visibility by reporting from there. Channel 4’s Jacquie Walker showed viewers how to clear outside vents so the heat wouldn't shut off. It could especially be a problem with drifting snow. Channel 2’s Kate Welshofer interviewed neighbors about how they were dealing with the storm.