Alan Pergament: Big sendoff for Don Boswell; 'CommUNITY' honors; catching up with Jericka Duncan

Don Boswell, the president and CEO of Buffalo Toronto Media, is getting a big sendoff before he retires in June after 23 years with the public broadcasting TV and radio stations. He announced he will retire in October.
WNED-TV and radio stations WBFO and WNED Classical will be showcasing highlights of Boswell’s career that started in public broadcasting in Pittsburgh working with the iconic Fred Rogers.
“A Life of Service: A Conversation with Don Boswell,” an hourlong television program hosted by longtime BTPM’s Mark Scott, will premiere on WNED at 10 p.m. Monday.
Boswell will discuss the local and national television productions created by the station, and the impact of Canada on the organization. The program will be repeated multiple times in January and February.
“A Life of Service: A Conversation with Don Boswell on WBFO,” an hourlong radio program hosted by WBFO News Director Dave Debo, premieres on WBFO at 7 p.m. Wednesday. It covers the purchase of WBFO from the University at Buffalo and the changes made since then. It will be repeated multiple times in January.
Support Local Journalism
“A Life of Service: A Conversation with Don Boswell on WNED Classical,” a 30-minute radio program hosted by WNED Classical Director Mark Michaud, premiered on the station Saturday. It repeats at 11:30 p.m. Friday, 8:30 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 19.
...
The WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) program “CommUNITY” recently was honored by the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) in the public affairs program category for TV markets 16 and below. Co-anchors Claudine Ewing and Pete Gallivan, photojournalists Dave Harrington and Scott May and producer Denisha Thomas – who has since become the news director at a Memphis station – were honored.
...
Remember former WIVB-TV (Channel 4) anchor-reporter Jericka Duncan? She is starting a new role at CBS as anchor of its "Weekend News" program on Sundays. Last weekend, she appeared with Town of Tonawanda native Jeff Glor on “CBS This Morning: Saturday.”
...
Ian Eagle will be the play-by-play announcer, Charles Davis the analyst and Evan Washburn the sideline reporter Saturday for CBS’ coverage of the Bills’ playoff game with the Indianapolis Colts. CBS’ No. 2 team, they previously worked the Bills’ last loss, the Hail Murray game in which Arizona won, 32-30, on a desperation pass from quarterback Kyler Murray to receiver DeAndre Hopkins with 11 seconds left in the game.