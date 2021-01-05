Alan Pergament: Big sendoff for Don Boswell; 'CommUNITY' honors; catching up with Jericka Duncan

Don Boswell, the president and CEO of Buffalo Toronto Media, is getting a big sendoff before he retires in June after 23 years with the public broadcasting TV and radio stations. He announced he will retire in October.

WNED-TV and radio stations WBFO and WNED Classical will be showcasing highlights of Boswell’s career that started in public broadcasting in Pittsburgh working with the iconic Fred Rogers.

“A Life of Service: A Conversation with Don Boswell,” an hourlong television program hosted by longtime BTPM’s Mark Scott, will premiere on WNED at 10 p.m. Monday.

Boswell will discuss the local and national television productions created by the station, and the impact of Canada on the organization. The program will be repeated multiple times in January and February.

“A Life of Service: A Conversation with Don Boswell on WBFO,” an hourlong radio program hosted by WBFO News Director Dave Debo, premieres on WBFO at 7 p.m. Wednesday. It covers the purchase of WBFO from the University at Buffalo and the changes made since then. It will be repeated multiple times in January.

