I posted an innocuous factual tweet Saturday night after Tehoka Nanticoke of the Buffalo Bandits let go a hat trick of expletives in an emotional post-game interview carried by WNLO-TV (CW23) immediately after the team defeated the Colorado Mammoth and won the National Lacrosse League title.

At least I thought the tweet was innocuous.

“Bandits get an A for performance, but one Bandit gets an F for language in a postgame interview. Actually 3 Fs. An advertisement for the delay button. Let’s hope WNLO – which did a good deed to air the title game – isn’t fined by the FCC.”

To my surprise, the tweet set off a debate on Twitter over whether I was making too big a deal over the expletives.

One critic made me laugh: “Always one over sensitive member of our woke media making a big deal out of something on the heels of the best sports night in Buffalo in 15 years.”

The use of “woke” in this context was funny because the word is usually used by conservatives to deride liberals. However, conservatives are just as likely to be upset by expletives that their children may hear.

Foul language wasn’t one of my biggest concerns when my children were growing up. I was more concerned about teaching them to be kind. Of course, I told them they shouldn’t use expletives in public, partly because people often view it as exhibiting a lack of class.

But I remember when one of my children overheard me using some expletives in a late-night telephone conversation with a close friend about sports and asked me why I did it if it is so bad.

I pleaded guilty to hypocrisy but added lamely that adults play by different rules.

Another critic of mine made me laugh, too: “After 10 p.m. is safe harbor, Gramps.”

Nanticoke was interviewed shortly before 10 p.m. but expletives still are frowned upon on broadcast television, even after 10 p.m. or you would be hearing more of them on prime-time and late-night shows.

But my critic got one thing right: I am a grandfather.

You know who probably wasn’t laughing? Joe Abouzeid, the general manager of WNLO and sister station WIVB (Channel 4), who may have been reminded that no good deed goes unpunished.

Asked via text if he had any concern that the FCC could fine the station, Abouzeid answered: “No comment.”

I heard plenty of other comments.

Another critic tweeted: “No one (expletive deleted) cares” and later added another tweet that “if the TV station gets dinged they could do a GoFundMe and pay it in a couple hours.”

I told him I didn’t realize he spoke for all of Western New York. If one person makes a formal complaint to the FCC, it might address the issue.

Still, I would be surprised if the FCC takes any action. There is a belief that some of the language used by former President Trump, including in the "Access Hollywood" tape, makes it less likely for the FCC to punish broadcasters for airing expletives. (This isn't a political statement. Google it.)

Some of the people responding to my tweet were much more reasonable and made some good points.

One guy even defended me: “Imagine misinterpreting a tweet simply pointing out an (expletive) on TV that could inadvertently get a TV station fined by the federal government.”

“He was overcome by emotion,” wrote another guy. “I thought it was funny, but I would feel bad for the TV station that made a wonderful gesture to Buffalo sports fans.”

Then there was this response that made a very good point.

“Maybe if this awesome team had more attention throughout the season, the players would be more media savvy. What we saw was raw human emotion following a huge victory. Tehoka is one (expletive deleted) of a Buffalo ambassador.”

He is right. The Bandits, who sell out games or come close to selling out their games at much lower prices, don’t get anywhere near the coverage of the Bills or Sabres. But that’s because the NLL isn’t considered a major sport.

That can be best illustrated by the fact the title game of a three-game series wasn’t even on one of ESPN’s cable channels; it was streamed on ESPN+, with WNLO picking up its feed.

I’m not sure if more coverage of the Bandits would make players more media savvy but it wouldn’t hurt. I would think they already would know that cursing isn’t acceptable on live television.

But you can blame ESPN+ for not having a delay button under the circumstances just in case any expletives from players immediately after a title win were coming.

The exchange with Nanticoke highlighted one reason why there is a cooling-off period before the media can interview most players after games.

The more common use of expletives is just another example of the coarsening of America since I first started covering television.

One of my biggest memories as a critic came at a news conference in 1990 for the CBS comedy “Uncle Buck” based on the hit movie starring John Candy.

In one of the early scenes, the young nephew of Uncle Buck used the relatively harmless slang expression, “you suck.”

A Houston TV critic then led a Texas-sized debate over the use of language on network television that derailed the news conference.

Of course, standards have changed in the 33 years since “Uncle Buck” with streaming services, basic cable and pay-cable programs liberally using expletives.

Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) used the word Nanticoke used liberally throughout the three seasons of the extremely popular streaming series “Ted Lasso.”

The more common use of expletives outside of broadcast television is one of the reasons I’m sure Western New York will survive Nanticoke’s trio of foul words.

But we should hope any children who have become Bandits fans don’t get the wrong lesson that using the words in public is acceptable.