AL Asphalt vows to continue with proposed Town of Niagara plant

Niagara County decided the town should have submitted the project to the county Planning Board for review, since it's near the town's border with Lewiston.

The site also is near the Niagara Falls city line and a driveway to the Niagara University campus. The City Council passed a resolution against the project, and NU threatened litigation. The university, Lewiston and Niagara Falls all said they were never notified of the project and learned of it in The News.

The Town Board voted April 7 to rescind the project's approvals.

"If they had backed up their original position that it didn’t need to go to county planning and didn’t change their mind on that, we’d be erecting the plant," Dipizio said.

“There’s other people making asphalt in the Town of Niagara every single day under the same regulations and rules that I would be making the asphalt under," she said in an apparent reference to the Lafarge Niagara plant on Quarry Road. "And if they’re not killing people and they’re not killing the environment, why would I?”

Last week the DEC rescinded its finding of no significant environmental impact, but did so for bureaucratic reasons.