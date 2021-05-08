AL Asphalt vows to continue with proposed Town of Niagara plant

The general manager of AL Asphalt, the company that sought to build an asphalt plant in the Town of Niagara after failing to win approval in Hamburg, will push forward with its project despite local opposition and procedural setbacks.
"Our plans haven't changed," Rosanne Dipizio said in an interview last week.
The project was on the brink of final approval until an article about it in The Buffalo News led to an uproar among local officials and residents. Then state and local approvals were rescinded, at least for the time being.
“I did what was required under every regulation that I was told we had to follow," Dipizio said. "You're asking me if I did something wrong? Unequivocally, no."
Under the name of 4660 Witmer Road LLC, AL Asphalt sought to construct a plant with a 31-foot smokestack that could produce up to 150,000 tons of asphalt per year at that address, already zoned for heavy industry.
The Town of Niagara Planning Board and Town Board approved the project last July, and the state Department of Environmental Conservation planned to issue an air quality permit after concluding that the plant would have no significant impact on the environment.
However, state law required the DEC to offer a public comment period. After The News' March 16 report, hundreds of people signed an online petition against the plant, calling it an environmental hazard.
Niagara County decided the town should have submitted the project to the county Planning Board for review, since it's near the town's border with Lewiston.
The site also is near the Niagara Falls city line and a driveway to the Niagara University campus. The City Council passed a resolution against the project, and NU threatened litigation. The university, Lewiston and Niagara Falls all said they were never notified of the project and learned of it in The News.
The Town Board voted April 7 to rescind the project's approvals.
"If they had backed up their original position that it didn’t need to go to county planning and didn’t change their mind on that, we’d be erecting the plant," Dipizio said.
“There’s other people making asphalt in the Town of Niagara every single day under the same regulations and rules that I would be making the asphalt under," she said in an apparent reference to the Lafarge Niagara plant on Quarry Road. "And if they’re not killing people and they’re not killing the environment, why would I?”
Last week the DEC rescinded its finding of no significant environmental impact, but did so for bureaucratic reasons.
The DEC said the company's permit application is now considered incomplete because the town approvals were withdrawn. The DEC also decided the plant's location was in "an environmental justice area," one with high levels of poverty and minority populations.
The reapproval process begins with the May 17 county Planning Board meeting.
County Senior Planner Amy E. Fisk said that board can't block the project, but if it votes against the plan, subsequent approvals in the Town of Niagara would require a supermajority vote of its boards.
A DEC spokeswoman said the agency won't reconsider the company's application or the air quality permit until all local approvals are won. New public comment periods would be needed.