Akron's 'Mr. Fixit' lost to Covid-19

Richard J. “Dick” Komroy Jr. was one of those guys who just seemed to be good at everything.

The Akron resident was a skilled hunter and fisherman who won many awards for his archery sharpshooting. He was an expert gardener and landscaper. He excelled at camping, cooking, carpentry and woodworking. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. When friends or family members needed something fixed, he was the guy they called for help.

“I called him ‘Mr. Fixit,’” said Annette Komroy, his wife of 47 years. “He was one of those people things came to naturally … he could fix or build about anything.”

There was one thing Komroy couldn’t do. He couldn’t beat the Covid-19 virus.

His wife said he died of pneumonia linked to the virus on Dec. 20 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. Komroy, 70, had tested positive for Covid-19 on Nov. 27. His wife believes he was exposed to the virus sometime in mid-November, when he attended a church service and a meeting of local sportsmen.

“He was hospitalized for five days after he was diagnosed, but he came home. He was on oxygen, he seemed to be doing better for awhile. Then he got very sick, and had to be rushed to the hospital,” Annette Komroy said. “He died that day.”