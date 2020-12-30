Akron's 'Mr. Fixit' lost to Covid-19

Richard J. “Dick” Komroy Jr. was one of those guys who just seemed to be good at everything.
The Akron resident was a skilled hunter and fisherman who won many awards for his archery sharpshooting. He was an expert gardener and landscaper. He excelled at camping, cooking, carpentry and woodworking. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. When friends or family members needed something fixed, he was the guy they called for help.
“I called him ‘Mr. Fixit,’” said Annette Komroy, his wife of 47 years. “He was one of those people things came to naturally … he could fix or build about anything.”
There was one thing Komroy couldn’t do. He couldn’t beat the Covid-19 virus.
His wife said he died of pneumonia linked to the virus on Dec. 20 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. Komroy, 70, had tested positive for Covid-19 on Nov. 27. His wife believes he was exposed to the virus sometime in mid-November, when he attended a church service and a meeting of local sportsmen.
“He was hospitalized for five days after he was diagnosed, but he came home. He was on oxygen, he seemed to be doing better for awhile. Then he got very sick, and had to be rushed to the hospital,” Annette Komroy said. “He died that day.”
Her sense of loss is painful, but she said she feels lucky to have spent nearly five decades with such a kind and talented husband.
Dick Komroy grew up in East Amherst, where – at age 9 – he helped his late father build the family home.
He graduated from Williamsville North High School in 1969, and a few years later began a long career with the Town of Amherst Engineering Department. He specialized in landscaping, snowplowing, repair and maintenance work on town properties. He retired in 2005.
An outdoorsman who loved history, dogs and bird-watching, Komroy enjoyed taking camping trips with his family in the Finger Lakes, Allegany State Park and the Adirondacks. In 2012, he and his wife took a five-week trailer camping trip to California and back, with many stops in between.
He was a state-certified instructor in bow safety, and an active member of the SCHA Sportsman’s Club in Batavia and the Buffalo Audubon Society. He was also a busy volunteer at the Newstead Historical Society and the Clarence Center Church of Christ.
Komroy had arranged to have his body donated to the University at Buffalo’s Anatomical Gift Program for research purposes.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Gilloly; a son, Eric; three sisters, Carolyn Komroy, Melanie Slieker and Pamela Trombley; and two grandchildren.
“I met him when I was 15,” Annette Komroy said. “I was riding in a car with some friends, and the car broke down. Dick didn't know us, but he stopped and helped us. I knew there was something special about him, even then.”
