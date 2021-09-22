 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Akron High School switches to remote learning after Covid-19 outbreak
0 comments
top story

Akron High School switches to remote learning after Covid-19 outbreak

Support this work for $1 a month
Covid-19 precautions remain Akron High School

A sign reminds students to take precautions against the spread of Covid-19 on the first day of class this month at Frederick Law Olmsted School in Buffalo. Akron High School is switching to remote learning for a week following an outbreak of Covid-19 within the school.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

Akron High School will switch to fully remote learning for a week – starting Monday – following a Covid-19 outbreak within the school, district officials announced Wednesday night.

Akron Superintendent Patrick D. McCabe said in a statement that the high school has had 17 positive Covid-19 cases in the past 10 days and, as a result, more than 175 students in at least 13 classes at the school are subject to quarantine orders.

The district’s decision to switch to remote learning followed the recommendation of the Erie County Health Department, which found evidence of Covid-19 transmission at the high school and in an unidentified school extracurricular activity, officials said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The district has had 29 Covid-19 cases since the start of the school year and the total could rise, pending the results of several outstanding tests, Dr. Gale Burstein, the county’s health commissioner, wrote to McCabe.

High school students who are not quarantining are to report for class in person on Thursday, McCabe said, but Friday is a superintendent’s conference day with no high school attendance.

High school students will study remotely for one week, beginning Monday, and are set to return to the school Oct. 4. The district will clean and disinfect the high school during this time.

To minimize disruption, elementary and middle school students will continue with in-person learning, McCabe said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: ECMC to restrict new patient admissions due to staff vaccine mandate

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News