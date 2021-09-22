Akron High School switches to remote learning after Covid-19 outbreak

Akron High School will switch to fully remote learning for a week – starting Monday – following a Covid-19 outbreak within the school, district officials announced Wednesday night.

Akron Superintendent Patrick D. McCabe said in a statement that the high school has had 17 positive Covid-19 cases in the past 10 days and, as a result, more than 175 students in at least 13 classes at the school are subject to quarantine orders.

The district’s decision to switch to remote learning followed the recommendation of the Erie County Health Department, which found evidence of Covid-19 transmission at the high school and in an unidentified school extracurricular activity, officials said.

The district has had 29 Covid-19 cases since the start of the school year and the total could rise, pending the results of several outstanding tests, Dr. Gale Burstein, the county’s health commissioner, wrote to McCabe.

High school students who are not quarantining are to report for class in person on Thursday, McCabe said, but Friday is a superintendent’s conference day with no high school attendance.